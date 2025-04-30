North of North, Netflix‘s Canadian import, is officially returning for a second season on the platform following Season 1’s recent release.

The show’s renewal comes a couple of weeks following its April 10th debut on the streamer. North of North makes history as Netflix’s first series commissioned from Canada, where it’s a co-production with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), in partnership with APTN.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about North of North‘s Season 2 renewal, ranging from returning stars to where the story might take viewers next. Scroll down for a closer peek at Season 2’s need-to-know details, and stay tuned for more on North of North‘s next chapter as additional details become available.

Has North of North been renewed for Season 2?

Yes, as mentioned above, Netflix has ordered North of North for a second season following its arrival on the platform. “When I got the call from Alethea, Stacey, and Miranda about North of North being renewed for a second season, my heart exploded in the best way possible! I’m so excited and overwhelmed with joy, I can’t wait to head back to Ice Cove!” series star Anna Lambe shared in a statement to Netflix’s Tudum.

Does North of North Season 2 have a premiere date?

No, North of North‘s Season 2 premiere date has yet to be announced as it still needs to be filmed.

Who stars in North of North Season 2?

While the Season 2 cast hasn’t officially been announced, we’d imagine most of the Season 1 ensemble will be back for the next chapter. Among Season 1’s cast were Lambe, Maika Harper, Braeden Clarke, Jay Ryan, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kelly William, Zorga Qaunaq, Bailey Poching, Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds, Kiera Belle Cooper, and Tanya Tagaq.

What will North of North Season 2 be about?

North of North‘s second season is likely to continue the story of Lambe’s leading character, Siaja, a young Inuk woman who exits her marriage very publicly with the desire to change her life. In Season 1, Siaja meets her father, Alistair (Ryan), discovers through her mother Neevee (Harper) that she has a sister somewhere else in the world, and she connects with Kuuk (Clarke), who happens to have a girlfriend… While there’s no logline or Season 2 description yet, it does seem that there is more than plenty to work with heading into the next chapter.

Who makes North of North Season 2?

North of North is created for television by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril. Together, they executive produce the series with Miranda de Pencier, Anya Adams, Susan Coyne, and Garry Campbell.

Stay tuned for more details about North of North‘s return as Season 2 takes shape at Netflix.

North of North, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix