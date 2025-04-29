‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Misses $70,000 & Fans Crack Up at Answer

A Wheel of Fortune contestant lost out on a big chunk of change after she picked letters that didn’t help her in the Bonus Round. The puzzle proved to be a nightmare to solve and when the player found out the answer, the wording proved to be cruelly accurate.

Dawya Davis, from Baton Rogue, Lousiana, played against Kathy Daley, from Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Max Nemoy, from Santa Monica, California, on the game show on Monday, April 28.

Davis, a dancer, won the first toss-up of the game and put $2,000 in her bank. She also picked a lot of the letters for the first puzzle, but when she went to solve it, she got one letter wrong, resulting in Daley solving it and winning the money. The puzzle was “Green around the mills.” Davis solved “Green around the gills.” Daley added $5,600 to her total.

Daley, who is obsessed with throw pillows, didn’t have much luck on the second puzzle as she got a Bankrupt on her second spin. Davis guessed a lot of the letters and was close to solving, but decided to spin again and landed on Lose a Turn instead. So, Nemoy, a first-year law student at UCLA, solved “You’re the apple of my eye shadow” for $10,700.

Davis solved the trip puzzle — “Cheeses and Chocolates” — winning a rail trip to Switzerland and giving her $19,049 in her bank. She also solved two out of the three Triple Toss-Ups, giving her $4,000 more. Nemoy tried to solve the last one but was incorrect on one word. Daley swooped in and saved the day, solving it for $2,000.

Davis solved “I’m not producing my own podcast” for the final puzzle, adding $7,500 to her bank. She ended with a total of $30,549 in cash and prizes. Daley had $4,000. Nemoy left with $10,700.

She chose “Phrase” for her Bonus Round category. After Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” she chose “M,P,C, and A.” Sadly, only one “A” appeared on the board, not giving her much to work with. Her puzzle then looked like “_ _ N_ _ _ _A_ _E.”

Davis stood there in silence as the clock counted down, not even guessing one word. The puzzle was revealed to be “Kind of Vague,” which summed up perfectly the help she got from the letter board.

“Tough to get there without a head start,” host Ryan Seacrest said.

David lost out on an additional $40,000. Her bonus round was posted on YouTube and many fans laughed at just how vague the puzzle was.

“As in ‘this puzzle is kind of vague’,” one fan wrote.

“‘Kind of Vague’ Ya think!” said another.

“At least she tried her best,” wrote a third.

“I wouldn’t have gotten it either,” one last YouTube user said.