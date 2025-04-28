‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Reveals How to Get Picked, Show Secrets & More

A The Price Is Right contestant has given tips on how to get selected for the show, and revealed secrets of what goes on behind the scenes. She was first on the show in 2010 and then again in April 2025.

The player, who is called Krupali, appeared on The Price Is Right on Thursday, April 24, 2025. She was one of the first four contestants called up to Bidder’s Row. She won the second Item Up For Bid, which was Apple headphones, two pairs of AirPods, two earbuds, and two wireless charging cases. Krupali bid $881. The actual retail price was $1,047. With the next highest being $1,200, she won the item.

She then got to come on stage, meet host Drew Carey, and play Side by Side. The prize was a backyard set, which included a resin wicker patio set of sofa, two chairs, a coffee table, an outdoor table lamp, and a portable patio heater.

The actual retail price was either $6,785 or $8,567. All Kurpali had to do was figure out which price was correct and rearrange the numbers in the right order. She picked $6,785 and was correct, winning the patio set.

Krupali made it to the Showcase after spinning 90 on the Showcase Showdown wheel. Her Showcase included a trip to Philadelphia, an Apple MR Headset, and a 2025 Nissan Sentra S. She bid $25,000. The actual retail price was $32,420, a difference of $7,420. Her opponent was over, so Krupali won the Showcase.

Now, that she had been on TPIR twice, the game show contestant is sharing secrets of it. She also shared what happened during her first game. “Hi, It’s me, Krupali! I’ve been to 2 tapings and was called down as the first 4 contestants BOTH times. I didn’t make it up the first go around, but Drew was cheering me on, and came down and danced with me in consolation. Parting prizes were Cutco knives which I still use today,” she wrote on Reddit.

“I won TPIR yesterday 4/24/25. I was the first 4 called up (last of the 4), got up during the second game, the spin, and the showcase! I played in honor of my soul dog, Jambo who passed away last year. This was taped on my actual birthday last December 2024.”

Fans then asked her questions in the comments.

“In what ways did it differ being at Haven vs. being at Television City?” one fan asked in reference to the game show changing studios.

“Haven is smaller IMHO albeit I was there in 2010, 15 years ago, and my memory could be a little cloudy. The interviews at Television City were done outside while in line, in Haven, you’re ushered into another room with the producer and her assistant. I was so happy to be called down as the first 4, and since I was the last one called, it was suspense full!” Krupali replied.

Another fan asked, “Are there donuts on the side of the stage for when someone gets a ‘bendy’ on the wheel? As often as Drew offers one I hope they have them available HAHA.”

“No,” she replied about the donuts. “In regards to the wheel, I was always curious about it. Here are a few facts: It is heavy. There are handles on the side of the wheel that you grab to pull down. I couldn’t think while on the show, all I could do was hear my heart beat out of control. It is LOUD in the room, you can’t hear other people’s bids, what people are saying, etc. When I gave a shoutout to my folks, best friend, and dog, the audience couldn’t hear it, it was so loud. They finally got to hear it yesterday when the show aired.”

“Did you tell any of the TPIR crew that you had been on prior, or did they ask? I know that you’re disqualified from getting called up if you were a contestant less than 10 years prior, but I’m going to try to get on the show again this summer and I’m wondering if my prior appearance will work against me,” a Reddit user asked.

“When you fill out the paperwork you disclose it. I don’t think it mattered. The interview mattered. :),” Krupali replied.

About the prizes, one asked, “After the show taping, how long did it take to receive the prizes, and then to receive the car? Have you gone on the trip to Philly yet? If so how was it? From the taping until now do you have to not disclose to like, absolutely everyone?”

“I just received the patio heater yesterday, no idea when I’ll receive the other prizes. I will take the trip next year, you have a year to take it. You can disclose to the people you went to the show with and an accountant if needed,” she replied.

“I’ve always wondered how they handle delivering the prizes and how long it takes to get after winning. If you don’t want something do they offer a cash substitute or is it just forfeit?” another asked.

Krupali said you forfeit it, but she has only received one prize so far.

One of the last questions was a fan asking if they had any advice for someone who wanted to be on The Price Is Right.

“Be fun, enthusiastic, and have energy,” Krupali said. “What I gleaned was to always bid on the first showcase, hence that’s what I did, the odds to win are better. I was dancing too, meeting people, etc. I was there to have fun, which I truly did. I made some friends along the way, and I keep in touch with them still.”