Christina Haack is keeping busy during her break from filming. Amid trips with boyfriend Christopher Larocca and spending quality time with her kids, the HGTV star has been working on a new project, and she shared an update with fans on Thursday, April 24.

So, what is Haack up to now? She’s created her own champagne line! The product is called Clé Cachée, and it will be released in fall 2025, nearly a year after Haack first dreamed up the idea on a vision board.

Haack shared a photo of her October 2024 vision board, which included phrases including “manifest,” “passion project,” and “from grape vines to great times,” as well as a photo of a Veuve Cliquot vineyard.

“When I did this board I had never been to Paris or Reims (Veuve Cliquot) and I didn’t have any plans to go,” she explained. “Within a month not only did I get to go to both – this trip also set the stage for embarking on my own champagne line. Having a champagne line was the BIG goal. As most of you know I love champagne and always have. To have my own fine champagne is legacy level for me.”

She also confirmed the meaning of Clé Cachée, which is “hidden key,” and explained why that resonated with her. “The key to self-discovery is often hidden deep within,” Haack shared. “Find it, unlock it, and watch how quickly limitless possibilities open for you. Envision the life you want to live, set your intentions and your manifestations will become your reality.”

Haack launched the official Clé Cachée Instagram page, as well, and shared a photo of herself with the caption, “When your 2024 vision board goal becomes a 2025 reality. Champagne > everything.”

In her bio on the brand’s website, Haack noted that she has “long harbored a passion for high-end champagne.” The site also revealed that she “partnered with a vineyard and winemaker located in the Grand Cru region of Reims to create her own champagne collection.”