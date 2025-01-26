When Does ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Premiere? Why Pat Sajak’s Final Season Was Delayed

Vanna White and Pat Sajak on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
Disney / Eric McCandless

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak‘s final turn at the wheel was pushed from a fall 2024 to a 2025 release on ABC. The game show icon will host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune one last time when it comes back for Season 4, but when does Season 4 premiere, and who’s competing?

Hosted by pop-culture legends Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous Wheel on America’s Game and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.

Here’s everything there is to know about Sajak’s true final season as the host of Wheel.

Why was Celebrity Wheel of Fortune delayed?

ABC wanted to avoid frequent preemptions by having the Celebrity spinoff scheduled for the fall 2024 season. A press release said that the Monday Night Football and other NFL games would’ve caused frequent interruptions to the game show’s schedule, as would coverage of the 2024 presidential election, so they moved the premiere date. The premieres of Press Your Luck and Scamanda were moved for the same reason.

When does Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 4 premiere?

A premiere date for Season 4 will be announced at a later time, but it’s confirmed to premiere in 2025 as part of ABC’s midseason schedule.

A special holiday episode aired on ABC on December 2 and featured Chance the Rapper, Dionne Warwick, and Lil Jon as contestants. The episode aired again on December 11.

Who are the contestants in Pat Sajak’s final season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune?

The Season 4 trailer released in October revealed the cast list for Season 4, and there are TV cast reunions in many of the lineups. Contestants include Rainn WilsonEllie Kemper, and Oscar Nuñez of The Office, Josh GadJustin Long, and Rachael Harris of New Girl, and Sam RichardsonRandall Park, and Matt Walsh of Veep. Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall of Girls Trip are also playing, as well as Joe ManganielloKatharine McPheeAndrew RannellsPete Holmes, and Cameron Brink. More contestant announcements are to come.

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest updates.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Season 4 Premiere, 2025, ABC

