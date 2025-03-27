‘Jeopardy Masters’ & ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Announce Lineups and Premieres

Get excited, game show fans! Jeopardy! Masters and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune finally have a release date. This will be Pat Sajak‘s final spin as host of WoF. Sajak retired at the end of Season 41, with Ryan Seacrest replacing him as host, but he will have one final hoorah for the celebrity version.

Both shows will return on Wednesday, April 30, on ABC, and stream the next day on Hulu. Celebrity WoF will begin at 8pm est and be one hour long. Then, Jeopardy! Masters will air right after it at 9pm est. This tournament will have an expanded lineup of contestants, but one fan favorite is missing, and there is the welcome return of a genuine all-time great.

Celebrity WoF allows celebrity contestants to spin the wheel and solve puzzles in order to win $1 million for their chosen charity. The lineup will include basketball player Cameron Brink, Josh Gad, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, comedian Rachael Harris, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee, comedian Oscar Nuñez, Randall Park, Andrew Rannells, Veep star Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh, and Rainn Wilson.

For Masters, contestants will compete in two games for one hour to try and win $500,000. Ken Jennings will be back to host the tournament. The lineup includes reigning champion Victoria Groce, returning finalist Yogesh Raut, 2025 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Neilesh Vinjamuri, TOC finalists Adriana Harmeyer and Isaac Hirsch, 2025 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament champion Matt Amodio, and JIT finalists Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer, and one of the biggest Jeopardy! winners of all-time Brad Rutter, who hasn’t been on the Alex Trebek stage since 2020. However, fan-favorite James Holzhauer will not be competing. He won the 2023 tournament against Mattea Roach and Amodio. This makes this tournament the largest Masters to date.

