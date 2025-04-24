‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wins Car on Hole in One & Wildly Jumps on Model Devin Goda

The Price Is Right contestant had a crazy celebration after winning a car, which included jumping on model Devin Goda. This came after the game show contestant shot a perfect hole-in-one.

Contestant Elsa got her chance to win some prizes during the fifth item up for bid. She bid $1,900 on an LED powered jukebox with a CD player, an AMFM stereo, a walnut finish, four speakers, a stand, and a remote. The actual retail price was $2,195. With Elsa being the highest bid not over the price, she won Bidder’s Row and got to play Hole in One to try and win a 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Sport.

“We’re playing a game called Hole in One. Do you golf?” host Drew Carey asked Elsa.

“No, but I’m going to today,” she replied.

“I don’t golf either, but you could win this game,” the host replied.

In order to win, Elsa has to arrange the small items on the stands in order from least expensive to most expensive. The more correct prices she guessed, the closer she got to making a putt because she got to move up the small golf course.

Models Rachel Reynolds and Devin Goda moved the flags behind the items in order of how Elsa called them. She picked the licorice candy first, which was $4.79. The cooked beets were the next item, and they were $2.99, so Elsa had to putt from the furthest away line.

Carey demonstrated how to make the shot and landed a perfect hole in one. Elsa then took her shot and also got a hole in one. She screamed and jumped up and down. As Elsa ran towards the car, she jumped into Goda’s arms, and screamed “Oh my God!” The model stumbled back a bit before he put her down. Elsa then high-fived and hugged Carey and Reynolds.

Elsa spun the wheel and got an 80, so she proceeded to the Showcase. She had to bid on six pairs of designer sneakers, range and countertop appliances, and a 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Premium. Elsa bid $32,500, but was over by $166 for a total of $32,334.