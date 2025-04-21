The Price Is Right’ Contestant Falls to Ground After Winning $26,000 on Showcase Wheel

A Price Is Right contestant fell on the ground on set after winning a lot of money on the Showcase wheel. The contestant first won $1,000 after spinning 100, and then got a second chance to win more money. The episode was a special “All Cash Friday” where all of the prizes were money.

Sabrina Miller was one of the first contestants called to Bidder’s Row on Friday, April 18. She bid $2,000 on a trip for two to Santa Fe, New Mexico. That was the highest price and since the retail price was $2,896, she won.

For her game, Punch a Bunch, Miller had the chance to win up to $50,000 in cash. First, she had to guess if items were higher or lower than the given price to earn punches. The first was an electric wok with two chopsticks and a steaming rack. It was priced at $40, and Miller said it was higher. The wok was $80, so she was correct and earned one punch.

An insulated cooler was priced at $60. Miller said it was lower and she was correct, as it was $23. A digital scale was price at $19. Miller said it was higher, and it was, retailing at $30. The fourth item was a book light, priced at $55. Miller guessed lower. It was $15, so she earned her fourth punch.

After The Price is Right contestant punched the four slots, host Drew Carey revealed the dollar amounts she won. The first was $1,000. She threw it away to try for more. The second card was $5,000. Miller threw that one away, too. This worked out for her as the third card was $10,000. She decided to keep the money and not look at the fourth card. However, Carey showed her anyway. The fourth card was $5,000, so Miller made the right decision keeping the $10,000.

During the Showcase Showdown, Miller’s luck did not run out. Her opponents Josh and Omar spun 60 and 80, respectively. Miller spun a 50 twice, equaling to 100, which gave her $1,000. She got the chance to spin again to try to land on the five, 15, or 100, to try and win more money. If Miller landed on the five or 15, she’d win an extra $10,000. However, if she landed on the 100, she would win an extra $25,000.

The wheel landed on 100, so she won $26,000 in total. Miller dropped to the floor and screamed as the bell went off.

Miller faced off in the Showdown against contestant Renee. Miller’s Showcase was a 10-day tour of Scotland, a new bedroom set with a queen bed frame and mattress, a dresser, and twin nightstands, and a new SUV. She bid $35,000. The actual price was $49,741. It was a difference of $14,741. However, Renee was over by $3,000, so Miller won the Showcase and all of the prizes in it.

She won a total of $88,785 in cash and prizes.