We just know that Gilmore Girls‘ Michel Gerard would approve of Yanic Truesdale‘s new character Raphael in Étoile, the eight-episode ballet dramedy from Gilmore‘s creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino coming to Prime Video on April 24. And Truesdale agrees. Aside from Raphael being a Parisian and serious number-cruncher, he is dedicated to the art of ballet—and keeping it alive by any means necessary.

Teaming back up with the Palladinos isn’t the only Gilmore reunion Truesdale, who spoke to TV Insider about the upcoming series, experienced on set. Below, Yanic Truesdale gives us the truth.

When did you first hear about Étoile? And when did you find out that you were going to be in it?

Yanic Truesdale: Amy sent an email saying that there might be something in it for me, that they were trying to find a role so that I’d be part of the world that they were creating. So I was excited, but it was nothing official. And then when I was in Croatia traveling, she called and she said that they would give me [a role], if I was interested. So, I got really excited because I obviously know their writing, and dance has always been part of my world. When I graduated from acting school, I got asked to host a show to introduce people to the ballet world from Montreal, and I toured in Quebec hosting that show. So, it’s full circle with [Étoile].

What is it like for you to reenter the Sherman-Palladino TV universe after doing Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life nearly 10 years ago?

It’s amazing, because it’s very comfortable. We’ve known each other for so long. I feel like we were kids — it’s 25 years ago now [since Gilmore Girls premiered], and so much has happened in their career, in their lives, and so much has happened in my career, in my life. We’re more mature, and we’re just more comfortable in our own skin.

We also need to use very few words to communicate. [Amy] comes close to me after a cut and she looks at me and I’m like, “Yeah, yeah. Got it.” We don’t even need to to speak. So that’s a beautiful thing. Time flies by so quickly, but when you have opportunities like this and you have the chance to work with people you know so well, it makes a lot of sense and it brings a quality to it that it’s very special.

Your character, Raphael, is first introduced to us through a nightclub scene. What should we know about this man?

It’s funny, when we started filming [the nightclub scene in the opening episode], I went to Amy and I said, “Can I be drunk? Can he be drinking?” And she said, “yeah, why not?” [Laughs]

He’s the deputy director of the Paris Opera, and completely dedicated to this world, to the institution, to his boss, who is the amazing Geneviève [Charlotte Gainsbourg]. He’s someone who’s all in, in the job, and doesn’t have much of a life. I think those jobs kind of require that kind of an investment anyway, but he’s definitely that person.

How would you describe his dynamic with Genevieve?

It’s very different than the one [Michel had] with Lorelai [Lauren Graham‘s Gilmore Girls character], because obviously people are going to make some sort of comparison. But Lorelai was kind of like a younger sister that you need to show the way and are annoyed by everything that she does, because she doesn’t do it the proper way. That’s not at all the dynamic with Raphael and Genevieve’s characters. He’s more in awe of her and in her ability to navigate the very complicated world [of ballet]. He is really there to facilitate. I’m not saying he’s not ambitious. I’m not saying that he wouldn’t want that job at some point, but in the meantime, he’s 100% dedicated to her. So a very different dynamic, which I like.

What can you say his role is in this ballet swap? He has a seat at the table, literally.

He has a seat at the table. The deputy director is actually the one who’s in charge of finance. So he’s not someone who, artistically, has a lot of say in the artistic decisions. It’s more Genevieve’s role, however, he is at times included in the decision-making. He is more like — at the end of the day, the numbers need to line up, and we need to be able to stay open. I think his role is to make sure that we can survive, actually.

He’s also, I noticed, kind of snarky, in almost a Michel kind of way.

You thought so? This probably comes out of me if you put a suit on me and give me a little power. [Laughs]

Michel and Raphael, if they were to be in a room together, do you think they would get along?

That’s an interesting question. I think they would, because Michel’s biggest challenge was always that he felt people were incompetent, and weren’t doing the things the way he was used to be doing them. And I think Raphael is a highly-educated person who is very good at what he does. I think Michel would appreciate that. So, they would probably get along very well, I would say.

And of course, you are not the only former Gilmore Girls cast member in this show. Kelly Bishop (who played Emily Gilmore) is guest starring.

Kelly Bishop. And believe it or not, she had never been to Paris. So, I pushed her out one night, and it was magical. I think we got [to dinner] at seven in the evening and we left at midnight. [Laughs]

Did you two share any screen time together? Or did you have a chance to see her shoot any of her scenes?

No, just the [behind-the-scenes] dinner. I was not shooting with her, and the day she had a big party scene to shoot, I was not there. So I haven’t seen anything, but we had table reads, and you know, if you read a part that you know Kelly’s going to play, you hear her. Her voice is so distinct. I hear her very easily.

Is there anything you’d like to say for fans going into this who don’t know much about the world of ballet?

It’s a great introduction to dance if you don’t know dance. And I think if you love dance, there’s so much exciting dance, and the way the dance is introduced in that show and filmed is very vibrant.

And it’s approachable the way it is presented. Often people think ballet, “Oh, it’s something so sophisticated, it is not for me,” but actually, great dance and ballet can be super modern. And that’s what it is in the show, so I’m excited.

