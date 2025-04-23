Chris Cuomo Slams Don Lemon & Says Their CNN Bromance Was Fake

Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon were once two of CNN‘s top stars and would often be found gushing over one another, especially during their nightly handovers. But was their bromance fake?

On a recent episode of Patrick Bet-David’s Home Team podcast, Cuomo implied his on-screen friendship with Lemon was just for the cameras and that their handover banter was actually the brainchild of former CNN boss Jeff Zucker.

Cuomo claimed that Zucker told him, “You’ve gotta stay over on [Lemon’s] show to help mitigate whatever’s going to come out of his mouth.”

In addition to their nightly handovers, Cuomo and Lemon hosted The Handoff podcast and went on tour together. However, when asked if he would ever consider podcasting with Lemon again, Cuomo responded, “Why would I do it?”

“You think he’s going to apologize to me?” the NewsNation host continued. “I have nothing but good stuff for him. I hope for good things. [But] I am a loyalty guy… that’s the end of the analysis for me… You’re ride or die, or you’re not. People have different value systems. I want him to be successful. But why would I do a podcast with him?”

Cuomo was let go from CNN in 2021 when he was found to be aiding his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid his sexual harassment scandal. Cuomo claims that Lemon didn’t have his back during this time, and the pair’s relationship fell apart.

“[He] should have asked me what was going on… heard [my] side,” Cuomo said.

The news anchor also speculated Lemon’s position at CNN came about because “Zucker’s best friend is Don Lemon’s best friend — who’s his agent — so, they had a real bond.”

Lemon and Zucker were later involved in their own controversies, which led to their exit from CNN. Zucker resigned in February 2022 after acknowledging he did not disclose a consensual relationship with a fellow network executive. Meanwhile, Lemon was fired in April 2023 after making comments on air deemed misogynistic.

Since leaving CNN, Lemon launched his own eponymous YouTube show. Cuomo, who joined NewsNation following his CNN exit, isn’t a fan of Lemon’s show, saying he “doesn’t find what he’s saying particularly interesting.”

Last year, Lemon touched on his relationship with Cuomo in an interview with Mediaite.



“I never said we’re not friends; I just haven’t spoken to him,” Lemon stated. “We needed a little break. But I love Chris. I love his family. Very close to his family. But we have no spoken, no.”