Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back on Tuesday night’s (April 22) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! as he slammed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over another security leak.

“So, we have a new Pope on the way and maybe a new Secretary of Defense soon. If you see white smoke coming from the Pentagon, it means they fired Pete Hegseth,” Kimmel quipped at the top of Tuesday’s show.

The late-night host continued, “Pete Hegseth is getting hammered, not the way he used to,” referring to claims that Hegseth had a drinking problem during his time working for Fox News. “This time he’s getting hammered over new bombshell revelations literally about bombshell revelations.”

Kimmel told his audience that the New York Times had uncovered another unauthorized group chat, this one from Hegseth’s personal phone where he shared “very sensitive details” of a military strike with his wife, his lawyer, and his brother. This comes a month after an Atlantic journalist was added to a highly classified Signal group chat.

“His brother turns out is his senior adviser, just in case you’re wondering, worried there was only one unqualified Hegseth running the military. There are two,” Kimmel joked.

“You know, my wife and my brother work with me, not once have I shared my secret war plans for Matt Damon. That’s between me and Guillermo Team 6,” the comedian continued. “We keep it tight. But Pete Hegseth is not as tight-lipped, I guess.”

Kimmel went on to explain how an Army general informed Hegseth of a plan for a surprise attack on Houthi rebels based in Yemen, which Hegseth then immediately shared with his wife, brother, and lawyer, none of whom had clearance for the classified information.

Hegseth appeared on Fox News to clear up the controversy, saying none of the information he shared was classified, claiming the messages were for “media coordination” as he’s said “from the beginning.”

“Yeah, and it was bulls*** from the beginning too,” Kimmel retorted. “You texted the exact time and place the secret bombing would begin before the secret bombing happened, to your wife on an easily hackable phone. And his defense for this is, ‘Who told you? And how dare they tell you?'”

This is like your wife catching you in bed with another woman and your response is, ‘Well, why did you come home so early?'”

“Our Secretary of Defense is defenseless,” Kimmel stated. “But it’s not his fault, the ones who get the blame for this are the leakers. You don’t have time for leakers? You are the leaker! You’re the one who leaked this! You leak so much you should be wearing Depends to work!”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.