A Wayans family member is making their acting debut in Poppa’s House. Amara Wayans, daughter of Damon Wayans Jr., joins her family onscreen in the Monday, April 21, episode of the CBS sitcom, which — unsurprisingly, given the big family affair that is Poppa’s House — includes behind-the-scenes contributions from Damon Wayans Sr.‘s daughters, Cara Mia and Kyla Wayans, as well as Damon Jr.’s other daughter, Aniya Wayans. TV Insider is sharing the exclusive first look at Amara’s acting debut in the video above.

After working on the sitcom as Essence Atkins‘ stand-in throughout Season 1, Amara gets her own role in Poppa’s House Episode 17, “Babygirl.” She’s playing Natalie, the younger sister to her dad’s character, making grandpa Damon Sr. her onscreen father. Natalie and Poppa have been estranged ever since Poppa cheated on his ex-wife, Catherine (Wendy Raquel Robinson, who also returns in the episode), and split up their family. Natalie arrives at Junior’s (Damon Jr.) house to share the good news of her engagement and has an unexpected and unwelcome run-in with Poppa.

In the clip above, Natalie asks her big brother to walk her down the aisle at her wedding, but Junior says it wouldn’t be right. “Someone has to do it though, and it’s not going to be him,” she says of their dad. Junior teases her about the continued bad blood, playfully encouraging her to work through their estrangement. Tension immediately arises when Poppa arrives, but he leaves first so Natalie can stay. Can they patch things up?

The teleplay for “Babygirl” is by Cara Mia and Kyla Wayans, and the story is by Amara and Aniya. It also marks another reunion for Damon Sr. and Robert Townsend, who directs the episode (his fourth of the series overall). Known for directing Hollywood Shuffle, Eddie Murphy Raw, The Meteor Man, The Five Heartbeats, and more, as well as acting and producing, Townsend was one of Damon Sr.’s first directors when he began his career.

There are more Wayans working behind the scenes of this family sitcom, such as Kim, Shawn, and Michael Wayans. Earlier this season, Marlon Wayans guest starred as Poppa’s scheming younger brother, Melvin.

“Babygirl” is the penultimate episode of the season. The Poppa’s House Season 1 finale airs Monday, April 28, at 8:30/7:30c on CBS. In the finale, Poppa prepares to reveal a big secret to Ivy (Atkins). Meanwhile, Nina (Tetona Jackson) takes over Junior’s short film project.

Poppa’s House, Mondays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS