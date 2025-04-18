‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Is Shocked by Contestant’s Bizarre Reaction to Question

Ryan Seacrest was very confused during the latest episode of Wheel of Fortune. When the host asked a contestant if they liked sports, they started to do their team’s chant, and Seacrest seemingly had no idea what was happening.

Justin Orr, from Bentonville, Arkansas, played against Christina Rinaldi, from Santa Barbara, California, and Vernesha Montgomery, from Clinton, Maryland, on Thursday, April 17. Orr gave the game show something to talk about, despite not winning.

During the introduction rounds, Ryan Seacrest asked Orr, “Big sports fan, huh?”

“Big sports fan,” the Wheel of Fortune contestant confirmed. “I graduated from the University of Arkansas, so on football seasons on Saturdays, you can find me with my fellow Arkansasians in a symphony of beer and barnyard noises.” Or graduated in 2008 with a Bachelors Degree in Marketing/Marketing Management.

“And what do you say there?” Seacrest wondered.

Orr proceeded to throw his hands up and say, “OOOO! Pigs! Suey!” He did the Razorbacks chant again and Ryan Seacrest looked over at his cohost Vanna White with wide eyes. The audience laughed and White shrugged her shoulders.

During the third time, Seacrest walked away from his desk and looked at his watch, which made the contestants laugh as well.

“OOOO! Razorbacks!” Orr ended. And then when he saw Seacrest looking at his watch, he said, “That doesn’t help with the stereotype.”

Meanwhile, fellow contestant Rinaldi admitted she had a somewhat unusual fear of… butterflies. Seacrest seemed perplexed by this, but suggested she should do the Razorbacks chant too in the hope it’ll make butterflies keep away from her.

“Good to have you and good luck tonight. I don’t know what just happened,” Seacrest said. The contestants laughed before solving the second toss-up of the game.

“Pick up your devices and OOOO we go,” Seacrest joked.

Aside from being a sports fan, Orr works as a Senior Manager, Talent Acquisition at Walmart, according to his Linkedin. He has worked there since August 2024.

Orr solved the first one, “Caramel Apple,” and already had money in his bank. He left with $6,000. Montgomery had $3,650. The night’s bg winner was Rinaldi who won $16,099 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Switzerland. She also won a car in the Bonus Round.