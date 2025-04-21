Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

In July 2024, Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford were named co-head writers of Days of Our Lives, a show that has played a meaningful role in each of their lives for decades. On Wednesday, April 23, the material they began writing last year will finally start airing. Here, the duo unveils their plans for Salem, teases what’s ahead story-wise, and so much more.

How would you describe Salem under your vision?

Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford: Days is, first and foremost, a show about family and love/romance. We won’t totally abandon the fantastical types of plots Days has become known for, but human relationships will be at the foundation of all of the stories we tell.

What was your first order of business when you took over?

Cwikly and Ford: The first task we were given was addressing the months-long absence of John Black [Drake Hogestyn, who passed away in September 2024 from pancreatic cancer] from the canvas. While we wanted John to have a heroic and meaningful exit, we wrote the story with the fervent hope that Drake would be able to return someday.

John had already been off the canvas for over nine months, and there were only so many missions the man could be on. His family and friends in Salem, especially Marlena [Evans, Deidre Hall], were sort of stuck waiting for him. Realizing he might never come back, while praying he would, we needed to craft an exit that honored John, Drake, and the fans.

How do you work together? What is your collaboration style?

Ford: Paula and I have known each other for more than two decades. She is one of the most big-hearted and generous people I have ever met. In terms of our working relationship, we have very similar ideas about what we want to see on the air. I am the “big ideas” person, and she is the “details” and “fix-it” person. While our styles are different, they are complementary, and I could never do this job without her.

Cwikly: We live on opposite coasts, and spend hours on the phone together every day. It is amazing how often we independently have the same thoughts. But, at the same time, there are instances where I have been stuck on something forever, and she says one thing that has me smacking myself on the forehead and saying, “Of course!” In this genre, the job never ends. As soon as you finish a show, there is another one. I say it is like the Lucy in the chocolate factory episode [“Job Switching” from I Love Lucy]. The conveyor belt never stops. I love Jeanne Marie, and I love working with her. She makes me better every day. And I could never do this without her.

Looking at the canvas, which characters and families did you feel needed some love when you started?

Cwikly and Ford: We wanted to bring more Hortons back to the canvas, give meaningful story to the beloved vets, and flesh out our younger cast to give Salem a true multigenerational appeal.

Both of you have deep, longtime ties to Days. How do you feel your past association with the show informs your current writing?

Ford: I’ve been a fan of the show since the supercouple era, and I still consider myself a fan first and foremost. I moved to L.A. after college with the sole goal of writing for Days of Our Lives. I have held every job on the writing staff. Knowing how these positions interface with one another and with production is definitely an asset in terms of ensuring that things function as smoothly as possible.

Cwikly: While I took a different path than Jeanne Marie, this is where I always wanted to be. I fell in love with the genre in my early teens and decided I wanted to write for a soap, but living in a small town in Pennsylvania [Canonsburg], I had no idea how to get there. I came up through local TV, then various network jobs. Days was the first show I did the promos for, it was my first show as a network programming executive, my second soap writing job, and first head writing job, so it has always held a special place in my heart. I’ll be forever grateful to Ken [Corday, executive producer] for this opportunity to return. Like Jeanne Marie, I was a fan first. I am trying to remember my earliest memories of watching the show. I know I was watching when Marlena was married to Don [Craig, Jed Allan]. I remember Roman [Brady, then-Wayne Northrop] coming to protect Marlena during the Salem Strangler story, and remember the Brady pub being a fish market. I remember the stories I loved to watch, which very much inform the stories I want to tell.

What does it mean to you to be writing the show’s 60th anniversary season and shows?

Ford: I remember watching the 25th anniversary season when I was in college and never dreamed I’d be a part of Salem for the 30th, 40th, 50th, and 60th. It’s a privilege to be writing these episodes, but also quite daunting to be stewards of a show with so much rich history.

Cwikly: It was an absolute honor — and absolutely terrifying at the same time, wondering if I could do it justice. Because of the show’s accelerated production schedule, we wrote the 60th anniversary week fairly early in our tenure. Those shows were taped at the beginning of this year. I am only sorry it will still be a while before you get to see them. We got to bring back some old faces and relive classic moments in the show’s history. Of course, you never have enough time to include everything and everyone you want.

What can we expect in the lead-up to the big milestone?

Cwikly and Ford: We’ll see the fallout from EJ’s [DiMera, Dan Feuerriegel] shooting; ripple effects from the shifting dynamics within the Kiriakis and DiMera clans; an emotional tribute to John Black; and the return of Bo [Brady, Peter Reckell]/Hope [Williams Brady, Kristian Alfonso].

What can you tease about the actual 60th celebration?

Cwikly and Ford: There will be a gala celebration with the return of many familiar faces, leading to a new umbrella story that takes us into the New Year.

How are you feeling as your episodes are about to start airing?

Cwikly and Ford: Excited and nervous. We are grateful for the support and collaboration of Ken, Janet [Spellman Drucker, co-executive producer], the production team, and the Peacock executives who give so much care and attention to the show.

Do you have a message for the fans?

Cwikly and Ford: We are fans, too. We are writing for you, and we want to hear from you.

Story-wise, here’s what to expect in the months ahead!

The end of John Black’s story

“It was very hard [to write]. Everyone on the show, including us, loved John and Drake. They were both Superman, and this was not supposed to happen. Logistically, it was difficult because it was our first major story. It was an emotionally fraught situation that involved numerous variables beyond our control. First and foremost, we wanted to respect Drake’s legacy and everyone who loved him.”

Marlena’s grief over John

“Marlena will be very busy in the coming months as a mother, grandmother, psychiatrist, and friend. She has counseled many patients on grief and has obviously experienced loss herself, but losing John forces her to re-explore who she is without him.”

DiMera and Titan

“The business story primarily serves as a backdrop to the complex family dynamics, with Xander [Kiriakis, Paul Telfer]/Philip’s [Kiriakis, John-Paul Lavoisier] fraught relationship playing a central role.”

Bo Brady and Hope Williams Brady’s return

“Bo/Hope’s previous exit story could not be executed as originally planned, and we felt we needed to give them — and their fans — the resolution they deserved.”

The fallout of EJ DiMera’s shooting

“This story was perfectly poised to take off when we took over. There are many viable suspects with means, motive and opportunity. There will be a trial in the summer that involves many characters on the canvas.”

Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) and Alex Kiriakis’ (Robert Scott Wilson) romance

“We will see their courtship, and Alex will help Stephanie find a new side of herself.”

Belle Black (Martha Madison) and EJ’s relationship

“Belle knows EJ is toxic, but she can’t seem to stay away from him…”

Gwen Rizczech’s (Emily O’Brien) return

“Gwen’s return was in the works before we were hired. We love Emily O’Brien and think Gwen can stir up a lot of mischief in Salem.”

Arianna Horton’s (Marissa Reyes) comeback

“Arianna is a Brady, a Horton and a Hernandez, so we were eager to have her back on the canvas to round out the teen scene. We also love seeing the maternal side of Gabi [Hernandez, Cherie Jimenez].”

New Rachel Black (Alice Halsey)

“We cannot say enough good things about Alice Halsey. She is talented beyond her years and has been a fantastic addition.”

Days of our Lives, Streaming on Peacock