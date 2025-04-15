‘Days of Our Lives’ Casting: Marissa Reyes to Play Teenaged Arianna Horton

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Days of Our Lives is aging up Will and Gabi’s daughter Arianna Horton as Running Point actress Marissa Reyes is set to take over the role as a teenage version of the long-running character.

As reported by Soap Opera Digest, Reyes is set to join the Peacock soap in May as part of a multi-month story arc. Arianna was last seen in Salem in 2023 before heading off to New Zealand to live with Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith).

Multiple actresses have portrayed Arianna since she was introduced in 2013. Twins Harper & Sydnee Udell played the character up until 2019 when Sydney Brower took over as an aged-up Arianna. Lane Rosa, who recently turned 13 (see her instagram, below), then started portraying the character in 2022.

Arianna was born after a one-night stand between Will and Gabi (then played by Camila Banus) in 2012 and delivered by her future stepfather, Sonny. Gabi was later arrested and sent to prison for her involvement in the murder of Nick Fallon, and Arianna ended up being raised by Will and Sonny.

Reyes is a 21-year-old actress from Houston, Texas, who began her career performing in musical theatre. She made her on-screen debut in the supernatural horror movie Spooky Night: The Spirit of Halloween and went on to appear in two episodes of the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay.

Her first significant role came in the Disney Channel family sitcom Raven’s Home, where she played the character Cami Rivera. She also appeared in the films Ganymede and A Little Family Drama. More recently, she starred in three episodes of the Netflix comedy series Running Point and an episode of Prime’s Bosch: Legacy.

In addition to her upcoming role on Days, Reyes is also set to star in the horror film The Evilry with Faye Dunaway.

Are you excited about the new version of Arianna? What stories do you hope to see for the character? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.