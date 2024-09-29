‘Days of Our Lives’ Veteran Drake Hogestyn Dies at 70

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Drake Hogestyn, the actor behind Days of Our Lives mainstay John Black, has died at age 70.

His family shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, September 28, announcing he had died earlier that day — one day before his 71st birthday — following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” the family said in their statement. “He was thrown the curveball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

They added: “He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him, and we will miss him all the Days of Our Lives.”

Ken Corday, executive producer of the NBC soap, said in a statement, “This is a very difficult one for all of us. Hogey was the ultimate team player, and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched.”

Born on September 29, 1953, Hogestyn played John Black from 1987 to 2009 and from 2011 until his death, filling the role in more than 4,200 episodes. Before his Days debut, he played Brian McFadden on the 1982 CBS series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. And though his daytime work kept him busy, he found time to guest-star in a 2018 episode of the CBS procedural Criminal Minds and to appear in the 2020 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie Christmas Tree Lane.

He’s survived by his wife, Victoria, their children — Rachael, Ben, Whitney, Alexandra — and their children’s partners, and their seven grandchildren.