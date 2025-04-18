‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Gets Second Chance After Competing in Bob Barker Era

The Price is Right had a first in the Drew Carey-era. A contestant appeared on the show for a second time after being on in 1999 with Bob Barker.

Yolanda won on the fifth item up for bid on the Wednesday, April 16, 2025, episode. When she got to the stage she told Carey that not only was it her birthday and she is a cancer survivor, but also she had been on The Price is Right before.

The game show contestant first bid $550 on an air purifier. The actual retail price was $574, so being the closest, Yolanda won and got to play a game to win a car. She played Pocket Change. In this game, the contestant is given the first number of the car. They then have to choose the next four from fivr=e numbers on the board. They start out at $0.25 for the car. Everytime they get a number wrong, $0.25 is added to the car. When they get a number right, an envelope from the board is picked. Their four envelopes plus the $0.25 they were given have to equal or be greater than the current price of the car in order to win.

“I was with Bob Barker in 1999 and won the Showcase,” Yolanda told Drew Carey before playing. When she told the host that she was a cacer suvivor, he hugged her and said he was blessed to be next to her.

The first number of the car was two. For the next number, Yolanda picked seven, but she was wrong, so the car went up to $0.50. She also picked a three, which was wrong. However, when Yolanda picked five next, she was correct and got to pick an envelope. For the third number, she started off with seven again, then three, and one, but all were wrong. The car then went up to $1.50.

The second to last number was not seven or three, but one, and the car was up to $2. The final number, Yolanda only had to choose seven or three and she chose wrong again. The number was three, making the car $25,013. But, the price that she needed to win was $2.25.

She started out with $0.25. Carey opened the first envelope, which was $0.10. The rest were $0.25, $0.50, and $0.10, which added up to $1.10, so Yolanda did not win the car. She also spun 70 on the wheel so she did not advance to the Showcase this time.

During her first appearance on March 29, 1999, she had to chance to win a trip to Switzerland. Yolanda played Hi or Low. She was correct on three of the four items’ prices. They was a chance to get a bonus, which had to be under one of the prices that she got right, but it wasn’t, so she didn’t win the trip.

In the Showcase Showdown round, Yolanda spun a 55 and advanced to the Showcase. Her Showcase featured a pantry cabinet, a pool table, and a train depot. Yolanda bid $9,000. The actual retail price was $11,437, so she won since her opponent was over.