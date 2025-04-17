A The Price is Right contestant got a second chance at a game that actually helped him win a car. The contestant had lucky rolls on a game.

James, who bid $$1,386 on a 75-inch 4K television, won the item up for bid, which was retailed at $2,600. He was only one dollar over the next highest bid, so he won Bidder’s Row on Tuesday, April 15.

The game show contestant got to come to the stage and play the Dice Game. Host Drew Carey told him how to play. James was given the first digit of the car, which was a two. For the other digits, the contestant has to roll big red dice to land on a number between one and six. Carey asks if the number they rolled is right. If it is, it appears on the board. If it’s not, they have to guess whether it’s higher or lower than the number on the dice. Ones and six’s are automatic winners.

For the first dice, James rolled a six, so obviously the number was lower. James rolled his second dice, which landed on five. Carey told him to roll again because the dice didn’t go past the white line. However, it worked out for him. When he rolled again, it landed on a two, which was the exact number.

The third dice was a two, and James guessed that it would be higher, which was right. On the last roll, he landed on six, so the number was lower. He only had to worry about the first number he rolled. The first number was a five, the second was the given two, the third was a six, and then a two. James was right on all of them and won the car. He jumped up and down and celebrated before running over to the car.

During the Showcase Showdown, James spun an 85 and tied with another contestant. He had to spin again, this time landing on a 20. The other contestant landed on 95, so they went to the Showcase.