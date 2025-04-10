‘The Floor’s Contestant Brian O’Halloran Made History in a First for the Show

History has been made on The Floor, and the season isn’t over yet. Brian O’Halloran has been dominating the game since the first episode this season, making enemies out of people because he had the most pieces of the floor for the longest time. Now, he had made history.

When O’Halloran went to the stage for his second duel of the night, host Rob Lowe told him that he made history on the show by competing in nine duels. “You are back for your ninth battle,” Lowe said. “More than anyone in the history of The Floor.”

“I like the number nine. In numerology, that’s a good number, so that’s not bad,” O’Halloran said.

He versed Tyler in the category “Construction.” O’Halloran still had 30 seconds out of the 45 they were given when Tyler timed out. He inherited the category of “Fairytales & Fables” from Tyler. So far, O’Halloran had won $110,000, after consistently having the most pieces of the floor week after week. At that moment, he had 21 pieces of the floor.

🟦🟦🟨🟨

TONIGHT!

Is the 10th Episode

MY LAST?

WATCH Episode 10

9pm EST on FOX TV

😬

THE PRESSURE

IS ON!

🟦🟨

THE FLOOR

HOSTED BY ROB LOWE

📺

WATCH IT LIVE

TONIGHT!

Then Streaming on HULU

the next day!

CATCH UP on the Previous Episodes!

🟦🟨#THEFLOOR@FOXTV@RealityClubFOX pic.twitter.com/3GEOBeit7y — Brian O’Halloran 💙 (@BrianCOHalloran) April 9, 2025

“Is there a secret?” Lowe asked.

“You need to study what’s around you because that’s what it’s going to come at you,” the game show contestant replied.

O’Halloran didn’t continue to play and went back to the floor and let the randomizer decide who would go next. Luckily, the randomizer didn’t pick anyone else near him and he was in the clear for the rest of the game. However, he did not win the $20,000 at the end of the episode. That went to a contestant named Kathy who had gained the most pieces of the floor during that episode.

With only three episodes left in Season 3, O’Halloran has a good chance of winning the whole game and the $250,000 prize.

Fans reacted on social media to O’Halloran making history. “#NYR BRIAN WINS AGAIN! THTS NOW 9 DUELS! THE MOST EVER IN #TheFloor HISTORY! WOW!” an X user tweeted.

“Brian looks unstoppable! 9 battle wins! #TheFloor,” wrote another.

“Brian wins again, his 9th duel #TheFloor,” a third said.

“You’re a legendary competitor! Keep up the great work!” one fan replied to his post.

O’Halloran is an actor known for the 1994 movie Clerks and its two sequels.