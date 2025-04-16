‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Hugs Car She Wins, Which Fans Call Priceless

A The Price Is Right contestant hugged their car after winning a game at lightning speed. Fans called the contestant’s reaction “priceless.”

Stacy appeared on the Monday, April 14, episode of the game show. She was the winner of the second item up for bid, which was a Carter and Jane skin care collection. She bid $526, and the retail price was $556, so she won and had the chance to play a game and win a car.

When Stacy got to the stage and met host Drew Carey, he told her she was playing The Money Game. She had to figure out the first two and the last two numbers of the Toyota Corolla LE after being given the middle number, which was an eight. Stacy could not get four wrong, or she wouldn’t win the car.

For the first two numbers, she picked 23. She was right in her first guess. For the last two numbers, Stacy listened to the audience and picked 48. That was also the correct number, which meant she won the car.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

Stacy threw her arms out and ran across the stage to the car.

“Quick winning today,” Carey said, as Stacy got into the vehicle.

Right before the show was about to go to commercial, the camera panned back to Stacy. “I won a car!” she said. “I won a car!” Stacy turned around and hugged the car before the show cut.

Stacy spun a 105 during the Showcase Showdown and did not move onto the Showcase.

“Love her reaction!! PRICELESS!!” an Instagram user said.

“My favorite game show :) her reaction was priceless,” said another.

“I have never seen someone win so fast on this game! I love this game!” wrote a third.

“Love her reaction,” wrote another.

