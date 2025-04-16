Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Jake Worthington was just a teenager when he appeared in Season 6 of The Voice in 2014, and he’s come quite a long way since then. After initially auditioning for the show during Season 5 and not getting picked to join a team, Worthington returned and ended up coming in second place the following year.

The country singer found a home on Blake Shelton‘s team, and they worked together from the blind auditions to the finale. Although team Usher singer Josh Kaufman won the season, Worthington’s career still got a jumpstart from the singing competition. But what is he up to 11 years later? Scroll down for an update!

What is Jake Worthington doing now?

Worthington is still pursuing country music. He released his debut, self-titled album in 2023 and made a major career move in October 2024 when he was signed to the Big Loud Texas record label, which was co-founded by Miranda Lambert. He was just the second artist signed to the label and even got to collaborate with Lambert on the song “Hello Shi**y Day.”

Since signing his record deal, Worthington has been releasing new music and touring to promote his stuff. He kicked off 2025 by touring with Riley Green and will hit the road with Zach Top and Jon Pardi this year, too.

Is Jake Worthington married?

Yes, Worthington’s wife is Sophie Worthington. They tied the knot in October 2022. “Easily the best day of my life,” Sophie wrote on Instagram after the occasion. In his own post, Worthington gushed, “The greatest gift I’ll ever receive and have to hold is your heart, Mrs. Worthington. We done went and did the damn thing!”

It’s unclear when the two first started dating, but he first appeared on her Instagram in March 2022.

Sophie runs the Worthington Ranch & Rescue in Oklahoma, which opened in January 2023. “Our ranch serves as a haven for horses of diverse breeds and histories, catering not only to the needs of performance horses but also to those deserving a second chance,” the ranch’s website says. “With a commitment to excellence, we provide cutting-edge care, comprehensive rehabilitation, and top-notch training, ensuring that each horse receives the individualized attention they deserve.”

In 2022, Sophie received a master’s degree in biotechnology and bioinformatics from Johns Hopkins University, per LinkedIn. Prior to that, she got her bachelor’s degree in biomedical science, biochemistry, and psychology from McMurry University. She has been working as a contract user engagement liaison on the data science team for Johnson & Johnson since August 2022.

According to her LinkedIn bio, Sophie is a “a dedicated clinical professional with over 10 years of experience in data processing, genetics, biotechnology, and bioinformatics, as well as a demonstrated ability to operate under pressure.”

Does Jake Worthington have kids?

Yes, the Worthingtons welcomed their first child, a daughter named Whitley, in October 2024.

“My heart is so full,” Sophie wrote on Instagram. “We celebrated our second wedding anniversary by bringing our precious girl home. I couldn’t have imagined a greater gift than this. Whitley Anne Worthington is officially a week old and growing before our eyes. Whitley, thank you for making me a momma, and for filling our lives with more love than I ever knew possible.”

In a March 2025 Instagram post, Worthington acknowledged how important it’s been to have Sophie taking care of Whitley while he’s on the road. “I love country music. And it gets every bit of me. My wife is a wonderful momma to this little thing,” he wrote. “This little one gets the best of me, not all of you but damn sure she will. Whitley Worthington.”