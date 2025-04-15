[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 9, “Straight to Hell.”]

Daredevil: Born Again‘s Season 1 finale has arrived, and with it, the setup for Season 2! While Season 1 ushered in a build-up towards Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) return to his vigilante ways after best friend Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) was murdered in the premiere, it seems like the lawyer could kick off the next chapter swinging at his enemies, particularly Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

After taking a bullet for New York City’s current mayor, Matt finds himself in Fisk’s crosshairs. He discovers the truth about Foggy’s death, which Wilson’s wife, Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), ordered. Foggy had inadvertently uncovered Vanessa’s usage of Red Hook as a port exempt from restrictions, like taxes and other fees for her art shipments and other illegal dealings.

So, to protect Vanessa, Wilson orders a hit on Matt, sending his fleet of dirty cops after him amid an ordered blackout of the city. But when Matt returns to his apartment, he is met by Frank (Jon Bernthal), who was called — presumably by Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) — to help protect him. Together, they fight off the essential soldiers and are picked up by Karen, who whisks them away to safety.

After wounds are sewn up and coffee is consumed, Matt and Karen set off to scope out what plan Fisk might have had for the city as he fills her in on what he’d discovered. Meanwhile, Frank hangs back, listens to the radio, and overhears mention of Red Hook and intervenes, only to be ambushed and beaten.

He’s asked to join the dirty fleet of police as part of Fisk’s plan for the city; at the same time, Fisk has killed Police Commissioner Gallo (Michael Gaston). Frank refuses to entertain the “fanboys” and takes a major beating before he’s caged up as a prisoner. And while Matt is eager to intervene in the dealings he watches unfold from a distance in Red Hook, unaware of the commissioner’s killing and Frank’s imprisonment, Karen convinces him it would be a losing fight.

So, the pair flees, seeking refuge at Josie’s bar, where they begin to map out a plan. With Matt and Karen finding themselves on Fisk’s metaphorical list of targets, it’s clear they’re going to have to stay low to the ground to evade the mayor’s newly-implemented martial law over the city as we gear up for Season 2. Will they team up with Frank, who is seen somewhat escaping his confines in the post-credit scene?

Only time will tell, but it’s clear that Matt, Karen, and their allies are seeking true justice for Foggy Nelson. Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 as we learn them, and let us know what you thought of Daredevil: Born Again‘s Season 1 finale in the comments section, below.

Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Disney+