You know, we know it, and Prime Video had better know it: The Wheel of Time is having its best season yet. The opening episode of Season 3 was a cinematic joy to behold, filled with magic and mayhem and more group scenes than we’ve had since Aes Sedai Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) spirited away our young heroes from Two Rivers back in the pilot.

After that, we’ve been fed with some of the greatest moments from Shadow Rising, the fourth book from author Robert Jordan’s fantasy series. The Aeil Waste. Tanchico. The Andorians infiltrating the White Tower.

And don’t even get us started on the epic fourth episode of the season, “The Road to the Spear.” The phenomenal hour — the kind Emmy reels are made of — gave us glimpses into the loooooooong history of the Dragon Reborn that has led to Rand (Josh Strahowski) assuming the mantle, as well as the myriad fates awaiting his devoted mentor, Moiraine. And there were a lot of bad ones in her future. Like, ALL of them.

Still, Pike promises that her stoic sorceress is determined to keep on keepin’ on — and not just to keep Rand on track but also to face whatever lies ahead for her at the hands of his former lover and her prophesied murderer, Lanfear (Natasha O’Keefe): “She’s going to kill her or die trying.”

We recently sat down with the Oscar-nominated Pike to pose some of your questions to the queen about everything from her favorite character to where she got that hat to which path she would have chosen to journey down while in the rings of Rhuidean. We won’t spoil those answers here, but just know that her line about “it’s safer to have an understanding of” her choice is so Aes Sedai, we could die over and over again, too.

The Wheel of Time, Thursdays, Prime Video