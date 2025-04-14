Playing ‘Bingo,’ Rocking the Block Again, a Sandman Haunts ‘Origins,’ ‘Housewives’ Horror Stories
Valerie Bertinelli hosts a new game show based on Bingo. HGTV stars square off in a new season of Rock the Block. The specter of the sniper called Sandman returns to bedevil NCIS: Origins. Investigation Discovery‘s Hollywood Demons explores the dark side of the Real Housewives franchise.
Bingo Blitz
Valerie Bertinelli hopes everyone has a ball — make that a Bingo ball — in a new game show based on the classic pastime. Answering trivia questions earns contestants bingo balls and points, with the winner after three rounds advancing to a final Blitz game, where making a “Bingo’ in under 60 seconds wins them $10,000. A new version of Tic Tac Dough, hosted by Brooke Burns, premieres at 7/6c.
Rock the Block
The hit home-renovation competition returns for a seventh season, hosted by Ty Pennington, with HGTV veteran teams facing off with two teams of network rookies to work their magic on identical properties in the Salt Lake City region. With a $250,000 budget and a six-week deadline, the teams get down to business in the two-hour premiere on the kitchen, dining and living areas, with Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk declaring a winner after touring the homes without the teams present in a new blind-judging twist. The teams include former Rock the Block champ Michel Smith Boyd paired with Alison Victoria, returning brother duo Jonathan and Jordan Knight, and first-timers Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (from Down Home Fab) and Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama (Renovation Aloha).
NCIS: Origins
While “probie” Gibbs (Austin Stowell) makes a breakthrough in his VA support group, his colleague Vera Strickland (Diany Rodriguez) is swept back into one of her more puzzling cases: the sniper called “Sandman,” who appeared in the series’ first episodes. Now in a San Diego prison, the troubled inmate aka Jamison “Bugs” Boyd (Jared Bankens) reaches out to Strickland, saying he’s ready to answer her many questions. But when he reneges, the mystery deepens. Earlier, on NCIS (9/8c), the capture of a hitman known as “The Poet” sends the team on a search for ordered him to assassinate a Navy chief.
Hollywood Demons
Beyond their glittery lifestyles and catty banter, Bravo‘s Real Housewives franchise has weathered its share of scandal, including criminal allegations, which this docuseries is more than eager to explore. The episode has already gained attention for a new interview with Real Housewives alum Taylor Armstrong, who opens up about her abusive marriage to late husband Russell Armstrong and rumors surrounding his 2011 suicide. Another segment features a former colleague throwing shade on a housewife who built her million-dollar empire on deception. Are there even any pearls left to be clutched?
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- WNBA Draft (7:30 pm/ET, ESPN): Ryan Ruocco hosts coverage of the women’s basketball draft from the Shed at New York’s Hudson Yards, with analysis from Rebecca Lobo and Andraya Carter and reporter Holly Rowe interviewing the new draftees.
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): When a rival repair shop opens up, Fuse Box owners Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and son Marty (Marcel Spears) go on a recon mission to check out the competition. Followed by Poppa’s House (8:30/7:30c), where Poppa (Damon Wayans) hopes to bring the family together by confiscating all of their cell phones.
- Murdoch Mysteries (8/7c, Ovation TV): In the Season 18 finale and landmark 300th episode, Murdoch’s (Yannick Bisson) quest for justice in former Constable Tucker’s murder is stymied when gangster Tony Petrucci (Luis Fernandes) escapes.
- Celtics City (9/8c, HBO): In one of the darker chapters of the Boston Celtics’ history, covering the post-Larry Bird era in the 1990s and early 2000s, the team reels when rising star Reggie Lewis dies suddenly, and just before the 2001-01 season, Paul Pierce is stabbed in a Boston nightclub.
- Found (10/9c, NBC): Airing for one week only on a different night, the missing-persons procedural hunts for a father once thought deceased who’s the only viable organ donor for his son.
- Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid (10/9c, History Channel): The second season opens by tackling one of life’s big questions: What happens after we die?