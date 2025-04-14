Playing ‘Bingo,’ Rocking the Block Again, a Sandman Haunts ‘Origins,’ ‘Housewives’ Horror Stories

Sony / GSN

Bingo Blitz

Series Premiere 7:30/6:30c

Valerie Bertinelli hopes everyone has a ball — make that a Bingo ball — in a new game show based on the classic pastime. Answering trivia questions earns contestants bingo balls and points, with the winner after three rounds advancing to a final Blitz game, where making a “Bingo’ in under 60 seconds wins them $10,000. A new version of Tic Tac Dough, hosted by Brooke Burns, premieres at 7/6c.

Rock the Block

Season Premiere 9/8c

The hit home-renovation competition returns for a seventh season, hosted by Ty Pennington, with HGTV veteran teams facing off with two teams of network rookies to work their magic on identical properties in the Salt Lake City region. With a $250,000 budget and a six-week deadline, the teams get down to business in the two-hour premiere on the kitchen, dining and living areas, with Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk declaring a winner after touring the homes without the teams present in a new blind-judging twist. The teams include former Rock the Block champ Michel Smith Boyd paired with Alison Victoria, returning brother duo Jonathan and Jordan Knight, and first-timers Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (from Down Home Fab) and Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama (Renovation Aloha).

NCIS: Origins

10/9c

While “probie” Gibbs (Austin Stowell) makes a breakthrough in his VA support group, his colleague Vera Strickland (Diany Rodriguez) is swept back into one of her more puzzling cases: the sniper called “Sandman,” who appeared in the series’ first episodes. Now in a San Diego prison, the troubled inmate aka Jamison “Bugs” Boyd (Jared Bankens) reaches out to Strickland, saying he’s ready to answer her many questions. But when he reneges, the mystery deepens. Earlier, on NCIS (9/8c), the capture of a hitman known as “The Poet” sends the team on a search for ordered him to assassinate a Navy chief.

Hollywood Demons

9/8c

Beyond their glittery lifestyles and catty banter, Bravo‘s Real Housewives franchise has weathered its share of scandal, including criminal allegations, which this docuseries is more than eager to explore. The episode has already gained attention for a new interview with Real Housewives alum Taylor Armstrong, who opens up about her abusive marriage to late husband Russell Armstrong and rumors surrounding his 2011 suicide. Another segment features a former colleague throwing shade on a housewife who built her million-dollar empire on deception. Are there even any pearls left to be clutched?

