Jon Hamm graced Saturday Night Live’s April 12 episode in his first time hosting the NBC show since 2010. But the Your Friends & Neighbors star has made more than a dozen cameos on SNL since then, as he pointed out in his monologue.

And Saturday’s show boasted plenty of cameos itself, including one from a recent Oscar winner. Here are the highlights from the episode.

Trump calls himself the messiah in the cold open

Saturday’s cold open featured a reenactment of the Bible’s cleansing of the Temple story, with Mikey Day’s Jesus Christ overturning the money-changers’ table. Then the scene freezes, however, and James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump enters the picture.

“Remind you of anyone?” he says. “Wow, I also got rid of money last week, but instead of one temple, I did whole country, maybe even the globe. The money’s gone. Hi, it’s me, your favorite president, Donald Jesus Trump, comparing myself to the Son of God once again. You know, many people are even calling me the messiah because of the mess-I-ah made out of the economy, all because of my beautiful tariffs.”

Kieran Culkin crashes Jon Hamm’s monologue

Just as Hamm was talking in his monologue about how cameos play an “important part” on Saturday Night Live, Kieran Culkin crashed the party. Hamm, slighted by the insinuation that he wasn’t “doing really well all by [himself],” then asked Culkin to make it up to him by forking over his Academy Award.

“Don’t you have enough, man?” Culkin responded. “I’ve seen those photos of you in your gray sweatpants. Must be nice!”

“The White POTUS” has Trump & Co. in Thailand

One sketch on Saturday imagined a version of The White Lotus’s third season populated by Trump and his family and cronies, with cameos from Scarlett Johansson, Lizzo, Beck Bennett, and Alex Moffat.

“I mean, we are so lucky that America will always be a rich and powerful nation,” Chloe Fineman says as a Southern-accented Melania Trump as Johnson’s Trump despondently looks at a headline about recession fears. “I mean, can you imagine how awful it would be if America lost all its money and no one in the world respected us anymore? You would never let our economy go to pieces, right, hon?”

Lizzo debuts a new song

In one performance on Saturday, musical guest Lizzo performed a medley of two singles from her fifth studio album, Love in Real Life — singing the title track and the song “Still Bad” — while riffing on Trump’s tariffs with a crop top reading “Tariffied.”

In the other, the flautist-turned-singer debuted a new song that’s speculated to also be an LIRLentry, an ’80s pop-influenced track titled “Don’t Make Me Love You.”

“I’m going on a drive / To give you a couple of minutes to make up your mind,” she sang in the second verse. “Well, baby, I’ll be fine, yeah / ’Cause I’m a big, fine woman, don’t lose your place in line.”

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC