Kieran Culkin was bleeped out during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at The Oscars on Sunday, March 2. The actor won for his role in A Real Pain and gave a special shout-out to his fellow nominee and former Succession costar Jeremy Strong.

After accepting the award from Robert Downey Jr., Culkin said, “He’s right, by the way, Jeremy, you’re amazing in The Apprentice. I love your work. It’s f**king great.” When he realized that he dropped the f-bomb, Culkin’s hand flew to his mouth, but he continued, “I’m not supposed to single anyone out. It’s favoritism. Anyway, but you were great.”

The former costars were pitted against each other in the Academy Awards category, with Culkin coming out on top. The other men in the category were Yura Borisov for Anora, Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown, and Guy Pearce for The Brutalist.

Culkin’s award was the first of the evening. In his speech, he also gave his wife, Jazz Charton, a special mention, and referenced a previous acceptance speech he made after winning an Emmy Award for Succession.

“She said, ‘I will give you four [kids] when you win an Oscar,'” Culkin revealed, later adding, “I have not brought this up once until just now. You remember that, honey?” At the Emmys, Culkin revealed that his wife told him they could have a third child if he won, but it looks like there may be two more children in their future if he gets his way! The two tied the knot in 2013 and had their daughter in 2019, followed by the birth of their son in 2021.

To conclude his speech, Culkin said, “Okay, then I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life. No pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again, and let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say?”