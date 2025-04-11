Wheel of Fortune fans would like to buy a clue as to what the extra detail was on Ryan Seacrest‘s suit this week. The host had an extra pocket that looked out of place, which had fans scratching their heads.

On Tuesday, April 8, Seacrest wore a charcoal plaid suit jacket over a midnight blue, open-collared dress shirt with no tie, a pocket square tucked into the top pocket, black dress pants, and dress shoes on the game show. He is known for his crisp and dressy style, so many fans pay attention to the outfits he wears.

However, on this particular day, they paid a little too much attention. One fan wondered why Seacrest had an extra pocket on his suit jacket.

“I do not understand the strange third pocket on Ryan’s jacket. His right side, above the ‘normal’ pocket on his jacket. I’ve never seen this before on a jacket,” a Reddit user wrote.

Another user explained, adding the shrugging and eyes emojis, “I googled it, and it’s called a ticket pocket. Originally used for flat items like train tickets, but now it’s more often used for change or credit cards. I’m not a fan of that look.”

The pocket was very visibly seen during Jay Tope’s Bonus Round.

It was also seen very well in an after-show video with social correspondent Maggie Sajak.

