To celebrate iHeartRadio week on Wheel of Fortune, social media correspondent Maggie Sajak asked host Ryan Seacrest about a hidden talent of his. She revealed that he shows it off to the game show audience during commercial breaks.

“You’re obviously a big music guy,” she said in an Instagram video on Wednesday.

“And a singer,” Seacrest butted in.

“AND a singer. Well-known fact about you,” Sajak replied.

After asking him what music he listens to in the car, Sajak said, “Not everyone knows this: During the commercials breaks here, we have a fire playlist.” Seacrest said a lot of songs get stuck in his head, especially Hall & Oates and Natasha Bedingfield.

“I can hum along to that one,” he said. A clip then showed the host singing, “da da da lalalala. Feel the wind on your cheeks,” although the lyrics of “Unwritten” are “Feel the rain on your skin.”

“So, when you’re watching Ryan on the show, just know that’s what going on in his head,” Sajak said.

She also asked him if he and fellow host Vanna White were doing karaoke in a bar together what song would they pick. Seacrest said “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Elton John and Kiki Dee, and then proceeded to sing the song. When Sajak asked White, she said they should do “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

The game show is celebrating iHeartRadio Week all week since Seacrest’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest is available via iHeartRadio’s station. On Friday, the top three winners come back to try and win more money and prizes. They will compete with artists Jason Derulo, Andy Grammer, and JoJo. He is also no stranger to music as he has hosted American Idol since Season 1 — although he has never auditioned for the show nor showed off his singing talent on there.