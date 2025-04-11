‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Reveals Exactly What Happens After You Win a Car

TikTok star Kate Steinberg surprised her fans and her boyfriend back in December when she appeared on The Price Is Right and walked away with a brand-new car. Now, four months later, it’s time for Steinberg to pick up her new set of wheels.

The social media star shared a TikTok video on Saturday (April 5), where she revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets of what really happens when a contestant wins a car on the long-running, Drew Carey-hosted game show.

“What happens is, when you win a car on The Price is Right — I won a Nissan Versa — you can keep that car, or you can take that credit and get a new car, and that’s what I did,” Steinberg said as she filmed herself going to pick up her new car.

‘Here’s my car,” she added, showing fans her flashy white Toyota RAV4. “Holy s***t. This is such an upgrade!”

She then showed off the car to her fiancé, Chad Savage, who was equally excited about the new ride. “Ooh, it’s clean,” Savage said.

The video then flashed to Steinberg dancing and hugging the hood of the car while the Price is Right theme music played. It finished with her revealing her new license plate frame, which read, “I won this car on the Price is Right.”

Fans jumped into the comments to share excitement, with one commenter writing, “Oh that’s nice they let you ‘trade it’ for something the same value.”

“You made the right choice here, Toyota is elite compared to Nissan,” said another.

Another commented, “I won 2 cars and traded them in for a Mercedes.”

“You made such a good choice. I freaking love my RAV4!!” added another.

“Ahhh such a good choice! my brother just got that car and it’s amazing,” said one fan.

“You made an EXCELLENT decision,” another wrote.

Steinberg and her fiancé met on the 2020 Max dating show 12 Dates of Christmas and have been keeping fans up to date on their lives on TikTok ever since.