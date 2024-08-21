Gordon Ramsay & Victoria Beckham Land Netflix Docuseries Deals

Netflix is gearing up for a slate of new docuseries, including projects for Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay and Victoria Beckham.

As reported by Deadline, the streamer announced the docuseries at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday, August 21. The first project, titled Being Gordon Ramsay, will follow the famously foul-mouthed chef as he plans to open culinary experiences in London’s second tallest building, 22 Bishopsgate.

The series will also follow Ramsay at home, with cameras having access to his family, including his wife Tana, as the MasterChef presenter juggles his family life with his professional commitments.

Studio Ramsay Global will produce the show, which is scheduled to be filmed over a period of nine months in the lead-up to the planned February 2025 launch of Ramsay’s culinary venture. Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date.

Dionne Bromfield will direct the project, with Amanda Westwood, Deborah Sargeant, and Lisa Edwards serving as executive producers. Jess Holder is the production executive.

Most recently, Ramsay co-hosted the second season of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars with Lisa Vanderpump. The Fox reality competition follows aspiring moguls who are challenged each week in all aspects of managing a food business. The winner receives $250,000 and an investment from Ramsay.

BREAKING: A new documentary series following Victoria Beckham and her fashion and beauty business is coming to Netflix! The series will tell the story of Victoria’s reinvention as a Creative Director of her own brand. pic.twitter.com/sC6ox819O9 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 21, 2024

Netflix also confirmed an upcoming docuseries focused on Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty brands. In a social media post announcing the deal, the streamer said, “The series will tell the story of Victoria’s reinvention as a Creative Director of her own brand.”

Studio 99, David Beckham’s production company, and Dorothy Street Pictures are producing. The series comes following the success of last year’s Emmy-nominated Beckham, the four-part docuseries that centered on the life of professional footballer David Beckham and his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

In addition, Netflix announced that James Corden‘s Fulwell 73 will produce a “behind-the-scenes documentary” on the British boyband Take That, featuring intimate interviews with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen and insights from former members Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.