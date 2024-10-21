Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air so long that more than three dozen actors have scrubbed in as series regulars over the years. And most of those actors have scrubbed out again, too — of the original cast members, only Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. are still around, and Pompeo is only on the show part-time these days.

Furthermore, several of the ABC hospital drama’s alums didn’t leave of their own accord, and some have talked publicly about that behind-the-scenes upheaval. Sarah Drew said recently her exit “felt really mean and unjust” (although she later clarified that while it was “hard” at the time, it’s been a “great gift” in retrospect thanks to her new opportunities). Meanwhile, Eric Dane quipped that he was “probably fired” from the show. Here’s what those actors and a dozen and a half other Grey’s alums have said about leaving the hit show.