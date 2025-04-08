The Price is Right nearly had to put a warning up as a contestant’s top almost fell down. Host Drew Carey said that he couldn’t see the contestant’s name because she was blocking it with her arm.

Christianne, a fashion model from Fayetteville, Arkansas, bid $800 on a firepit with 10 marshmallow roasting sticks on the Monday, April 7, episode. The retail price was $1,049. Since the next highest was $1,100, she won the bid and got to come on stage to play a game.

After she had won the bid, she jumped up and down and ran onto the stage in a strapless red and white checkered dress, a black leather jacket, cowboy boots, and a baseball cap.

Christianne spoke her name into Carey’s microphone, but he didn’t seem to hear her. After he asked her to step to the side of him, he said, “Hi! I can’t see your name. What’s your name?”

She had her hands on top of her chest and kept pulling up her dress as it fell down. Before announcer George Gray told her the prizes that she would be playing for, Christianne pulled her top up one more time.

The game show contestant played Do the Math for a washer and dryer set and a suite of electronics, which included an Apple desktop computer, an iPad Pro, and an iPhone.

Christianne had to figure out the price of the electronics plus the given amount of $1,049 to equal the price of the washer and dryer, or the price of the electronics minus $1,049 to equal the price of the laundry set. She did the electronics minus $1,049. The price of the electronics together was $3,597, so subtracting $1,049 resulted in $2,548, which was the price of the washer and dryer.

When she won, Christianne jumped and down and had to hold onto the top of her dress. She also ran over to her prizes, clutching her clothes. During the Showcase Showdown, she went over 100, spinning 120, so she did not make it to the Showcase.

Her win was posted to YouTube, and a fan commented about her near flash. “Poor lady nearly had a wardrobe malfunction,” they wrote.

