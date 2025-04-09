‘The Price Is Right’: Karla Mosley Makes ‘Awful’ Confession on Return to Show From ‘Beyond the Gates’

Karla Mosley was a guest model on The Price is Right on Monday, April 7, and had a tough choice to make when it came to two of her shows. She hadn’t been on the game show since 2014 and came back to promote the soap opera she stars in, Beyond the Gates. This was her 14th appearance on TPIR. To celebrate her new soap opera, the game show had an episode based around Beyond the Gates.

She joined host Drew Carey, announcer George Gray, and model Alexis Gaube on Monday to present items up for bid and prizes. After the show, TPIR asked her This or That? questions based on the game show or soap operas.

In fast-fire questioning, when she was asked to choose between playing Plinko or Punch-a-Bunch, Mosley chose the iconic Plinko. If she had to win a car or a trip on the game show, she picked the car. The soap star also thought that $1 bids were a good thing. She answered the game show questions with rapid fire. However, when he came to the soap opera questions, she took more time to debate them.

When choosing between a character coming back from the dead or being involved in a tragic love triangle, the actress chose coming back from the dead with a laugh. Between being an evil twin or a long-lost child, Mosley picked evil twins. If she would rather have an affair or sibling rivalry on the soap, Mosley would want an affair. She laughed and asked, “Am I awful?”

Mosley plays Dani Dupree on Beyond the Gates, which airs daily on CBS at 2 pm est/1 pm pst. Beyond The Gates is a soap opera set in the suburbs of Maryland, in one of the most affluent African-American counties in the United States. The Dupree family is at the center of this community. They are a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. Juicy secrets and scandals are waiting to be uncovered behind the pristine walls. Dani is the daughter of Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie) and Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis). The series also stars Daphnee Duplaix and Maurice Johnson.

The model wondered if she was awful for picking the choices because on the soap, Dupree is “not always nice. ”

“Who wants a nice character on a soap?” Carey asked.

Aside from TPIR and Beyond the Gates, Mosley has also starred in The Bold and the Beautiful, Guiding Light, The Young and the Restless, and Hi-5.