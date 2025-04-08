‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Celebrates Wildly With Model James O’Halloran After Winning $20,000

the price is right contestant Michelle jumping with model James O'Halloran
A The Price Is Right contestant was so excited when she won $20,000 that she got one of the models involved. The woman named Michelle nearly avoided going home empty-handed after playing a tough game.

On the sixth item up for bid, Michelle finally got her chance to come on down and play a game to win a big prize. She bid $1 on workout equipment, which included a smart treadmill and rower. The game show contestant won since the retail price was $1,696, and the next highest bid was $1,750.

She got to meet host Drew Carey when she got on the stage before playing Bullseye. The game works by the contestant picking a grocery item and how many of it they want. If the total comes between $10 and $12, they win $20,000. The contestant has three chances to try and land in the target range.

The items Michelle had to pick from were 16 ounces of tofu, a 28-ounce Power Ade sports drink, a 4.56-ounce snack kit with hummus and pretzels, a 14-ounce can of bean sprouts, and six organic granola bars. Michelle started out with three Power Ades. They were $1.67, so three of them were $5.01. She did not hit her target range, but she had two more chances to try and win.

Michelle picked three packages of tofu for the next item. Each packet cost $2.29, so her total was $6.87. She did not reach the target once again. Her third and final choice was two packs of granola bars. They were retailed at $5.49, which put the total at $10.98. She won the money and jumped up and down and screamed. She then emotionally grabbed onto Carey’s hand and knelt down before making her way over to her prize.

When she got there, she and model James O’Halloran jumped and down in celebration in front of the $20,000 sign. Even after he stopped jumping, Michelle continued. Before the clip cut out, O’Halloran joined the contestant one more time. He has been a part of the game show since 2014.

Michelle did not win the Showcase Showdown,  spinning a 120 and going over 100.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS

