‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Demands POTUS Own His ‘Trump Slump’

Sunny Hostin opened up about the personal financial toll that the week’s major drop-off and volatility in stock market values has caused her and her family.

During Tuesday’s (April 8) edition of The View, the cohosts talked about the significant decline in the DOW Jones Industrial Average, among other indicators, that followed Donald Trump‘s announcement of sweeping tariffs for countries across the globe (including a place occupied by penguins but not Russia).

“I have two concerns, especially for the retirees like my dad, who worked his entire life, worked night shifts, and finally was able to retire at a time when he… is still healthy and can actually enjoy himself,” she said. “He’s lost 30% of his retirement.”

Hostin also expressed concern for those families who use state savings plans to prepare for their kids’ college expenses, referring to her own 529 plan savings, and adding, “I’ve been putting away money since my kids were born to pay for their college education. I just lost 20% of that, and I have kids in college. These are hitting everyday Americans.”

She went on to cite estimates indicating families will lose thousands of dollars and possibly even their homes and ability to feed their families as a result of the recent stock declines and said firmly, “This is Trump’s economy. We should call this ‘The Trump Slump.’ This is the Trump Slump. This is his deal. He needs to own this, and we should not let him off the hook anytime he says something like, ‘Well, it’s probably going to be good. I’m using it as a negotiation.'”

Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin cautioned that Tuesday’s bounce-back isn’t any relief to those who’ve lost money as a result of the previous massive drops. “That doesn’t bring back the trillions of dollars of wealth that was wiped out in the last several days,” she said. “My heart really goes out to the retirees right now, who were really close to thinking they were going to be able to make it. They’ve saved their whole lives, and they may have lost as much as 30% of their portfolio.” She also criticized Trump for his unclear messaging about the tariffs, saying, “Is this purely a negotiation tactic? Several White House officials repeatedly said, ‘This is not a negotiation.’ Then on Air Force One, Donald Trump says, ‘This is a negotiation.'”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC