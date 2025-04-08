Find the Forresters For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

The Bold and the Beautiful is confirmed to continue past Season 38. The show’s exciting renewal news was confirmed by CBS on Tuesday, April 8.

The beloved soap opera has been picked up for three more seasons, which means it’s confirmed to air through Season 41 in the 2027-2028 season. The daytime drama has been following the “entangled lives, passionate loves, and high-stakes dramas” of three families in the Los Angeles fashion world. It first premiered in March 1987.

CBS’ daytime lineup includes The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, and Beyond the Gates. The show averages nearly 3.2 million viewers and celebrated its 38th anniversary in March.

The Bold and the Beautiful features an ensemble cast, including John McCook as Eric Forrester and Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan. Both actors have been with the show since the very first episode.

As executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell told TV Insider in February, “It’s unnatural for actors to take on a role and play it this long. By nature, they take on different parts and become different characters, but these two, their commitment to the show, their love for the show and their leadership, on and off screen, John and Kelly are a dream. I’m grateful for them every day.”

He also reflected on hitting the 38-year milestone. “When we started B&B, Y&R was in the 3,000s in terms of episode numbers and I remember when Y&R hit episode 4,000, I thought, ‘Gosh, that’s such a huge number.’ But now, we’re doing episode 9,504 and it’s at a point where the numbers are staggering. I look at myself in the mirror sometimes and think, ‘You’ve spent your whole life doing this. Are you crazy?’ But then I think of what a wonderful life it’s been, and to create stories and have fun and have people watch it and care about these characters is something very special.”

