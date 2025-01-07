‘Jeopardy!’: How Ken Jennings Is Making a Mark as Host After Alex Trebek

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

After becoming the sole host of Jeopardy! in 2023, Ken Jennings has seemingly found his groove as he follows in the footsteps of the late and revered Alex Trebek.

Participating in a part-time capacity initially, Jennings was the first to take up the mantle of host in Trebek’s absence, setting a tone for the flurry of guest hosts that would follow. And while it was eventually decided that Jennings would split duties with actress Mayim Bialik, it ultimately turned out he’d be the only one to helm the show and its tournaments (apart from the recently launched Pop Culture Jeopardy! hosted by Colin Jost).

After having served as a competitor, Jennings certainly understands what it’s like to be in the players’ shoes, which has informed his hosting style and approach according to Rolling Stone, who reported that before filming, Jennings takes time to meet the day’s 15 potential contestants in the studio, casually dressed, he greeted them with a reassuring sentiment of, “I’m on your side.”

During Trebek’s era, he first met competitors onstage, but Jenning’s approach stems from wanting to provide some comfort and ease of nerves before the cameras turn on. “That is an extremely intimidating moment for the contestant,” Jennings shared of the moment they get onstage. “The game on your TV has risen around you like you’re in Tron. Suddenly you’re in the light cycle, and then Alex walks out and you almost can’t believe it. It’s like you’re seeing hologram Tupac or something: ‘How can the Alex Trebek be right over there?’ A lot of the time, these contestants will seem like they’ve got it all going on, and I know from experience that they’re in this weird, ‘I can’t believe this is happening,’ surreal fog.”

In other words, Jennings is trying to dispel that fog before players are dropped into the game. And although it may be a small gesture, Jennings’ practices haven’t gone unnoticed by players. In the same report, former competitor Liz McKenna, an English teacher who finished third in a game that aired in July 2024, recalled that Jennings “made a really clear point of being kind.”

As McKenna noted, during the audience Q&A, Jennings took a question from her daughter, and responded “the way a dad would.” As McKenna told Rolling Stone, “It was such a thoughtful, warm answer. He never acted like he was smarter than anybody — although he is, right? I think he brings a level of humanity to it that maybe Alex didn’t always have.”

