‘Live’: Kelly Ripa Cracks Up Over Mark Consuelos’ Reaction to Birthday Surprise

What To Know Kelly Ripa celebrated Mark Consuelos’ 55th birthday on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Consuelos surprised Ripa with his emotional reaction to a video of their dog, Lena, wishing him a Happy Birthday.

Consuelos’ reaction to the message caused Ripa and the show’s audience to burst into laughs.

Mark Consuelos‘ on-air birthday surprise left both Kelly Ripa and viewers in a fit of laughter.

“Guys, listen up! It is Monday, March 30, 2026, and it is the birthday of my favorite person on this planet, Mark Consuelos,” Ripa announced at the top of Live With Kelly and Mark‘s Monday, March 30, episode, which was prerecorded. “Happy Birthday. I’m so glad you’re here.”

Consuelos, now 55, said he’s glad to now be the same age as his wife, as they were born a few months apart. “But according to you, I’m a cradle robber,” Ripa joked before asking, “How do you feel? Do you still feel 54?”

Consuelos said he feels “better now than [he] did 10 years ago,” but is beginning to suffer some of the same struggles his parents once did. “When my parents used to come visit us in New York City when we were first dating… I just remember, they would get in a cab,” Consuelos started, to which Ripa added, “It took a long time for them to get into and out of a cab. A lot of huffing and puffing.”

Consuelos stated, “I’ve realized, now, it’s kind of getting harder for me to get out of the tread on the side of the door. … I’m, like, getting out of the cab, and I’m like, ‘I’m annoyed with myself!’ That’s the only thing I feel. Things pop and snap when I get up in the morning. … But [knocks on wood], I still don’t get up to go to the bathroom, which is good.”

Ripa went on to share that she had something special planned for her husband’s big day. “We have a very special surprise for you. Yes. Your favorite child has sent you a message. We thought you’d like to see it,” Ripa announced. (The couple shares kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.)

What followed was a video of the pair’s dog, Lena, wishing Consuelos a Happy Birthday. “Hi, Daddy! I’m getting ready to celebrate your big day! I’m staying hydrated and getting my steps in,” the photo of Lena said as the mouth moved. “I’m sure the tracker told you that. Guess what? In dog years, you are 385 years old, but you don’t look a day over 55 to me! Love you! Kisses!”

The video made Consuelos emotional. “Aw, Lena. That is so sweet,” he stated. Noticing some tears in his eye, Ripa asked, “Are you crying?” As she erupted into laughs, Consuelos shouted, “Is it weird that I got emotional? I got emotional! Who am I? What’s happened to me? That’s the nicest thing. Thank you.”

They continued to laugh as an audience member joked that Consuelos would break his streak of not getting up in the night to use the bathroom. “That’s what I was just gonna say. He’s gonna pee tonight,” Ripa remarked.

Consuelos wrapped up the moment by thanking Ripa for the video. Don’t thank me. Thank the team,” she said before joking, “They worked with Lena in Central Park. They worked with her for hours to get her to talk like that out loud.”

At the end of Monday’s episode, Ripa once again surprised Consuelos by rolling out a celebratory birthday cake. “Make a wish and blow out the imaginary candle,” she said. “Happy Birthday, Mark. We love you.”

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