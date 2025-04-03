The Price Is Right almost had a circus on stage after a contestant did a quadruple backflip. This happened after she won her prize and jumped on host Drew Carey and screamed in his face.

Mia appeared on the Monday, March 31, episode of the game show. She was the last person to be picked from Bidder’s Row. The contestant bid $2,300 on a Hewlett-Packard 27-inch desktop computer, a webcam, a keyboard, and a mouse. She was the highest bidder and won. The actual retail price was $2,349.

When she got on stage to play a game to try and win a big prize, she grabbed onto Carey’s arms, jumped up and down, and screamed, “HI, DREW!” in his face. They spun in a circle, and the host laughed until she stopped and screamed, “Oh my God!”

She played One Wrong Price to try and win a karaoke package, a kayak, and a kitchen range. Mia had to guess out of the three prizes which one was showing the wrong price, and if she was correct, she would win all three prizes. The contestant picked the karaoke package, which was priced at $1,800. Model James O’Halloran flipped the top price down to reveal the real price — $793. She was correct and proceeded to do four backflips across the stage. Mia then screamed in joy and ran to high-five the models.

“Wow!” Carey said.

During the Showcase Showdown round, Mia spun 100, winning an extra $1,000. When the bell went off, signifying that she won, she grabbed onto Carey again and jumped up and down. The host held his arm out and did not jump with her.

She got to spin again to try and win more money. She didn’t land on the 5 or 15, but spun a 65 and proceeded to the Showcase since the other two contestants spun over 100.

During the Showcase, Mia bid on Designer Luggage and Language Translators, and trips to Vietnam and South Africa. She bid $30,000 for the whole package. Mia was only $6,658 under, making her the winner since her opponent went over. She went home with prizes worth $47,098.

