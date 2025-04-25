Having gone searching for Mexico in 2023, host and executive producer Eva Longoria is now saying ¡Hola! to Spain. In Searching for Spain, a luscious eight-episode tour of the country’s cuisine, culture, and unbeatable approach to leisure, the former Desperate Housewives actress reconnects with family in Asturias, samples a pork delicacy in Madrid, and does so much more.

“The Spaniards really enjoy life,” she raves. “I feel like they have it right. Their way of living is relaxed and centers around food, family, gathering, and friends.” Here, Longoria shares her love for the land the new Marbella resident now calls home.

Aside from the location change, what is most different about this version of Searching?

Eva Longoria: It was a different experience because it was Spain. The people obviously are different — same language, but different gastronomy, different history, different ingredients. I get so excited just thinking about all the places we’re going to go. I love the fact that we could go from a person selling something on the street to a three-star Michelin restaurant.

How would you describe the overall vibe of Spain?

If you go, “Hey, let’s go have a drink,” they go, “Yeah, let’s go!” They mean right now; it’s not, “How’s April 21?” It’s like, pencils down, computers off. The other thing I noticed is, if you look around all the restaurants, nobody has their phone out. Everybody’s talking to each other, and that’s a beautiful thing.

Did you have a favorite place or cuisine that you got to try for the first time?

There were so many firsts for me! It was my first time in Galicia, and the seafood there, the culture of the produce, it’s like everybody says: “If you want good Spanish food, have products from Galicia.”

Did you bring anything home with you?

A lot of olive oil. Nothing compares to Spanish olive oil.

When you weren’t filming, did you get to explore on your own?

Oh, God. I’m just the biggest tourist. Being able to go on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage was pretty special. Every time I do these shows, I reverse-engineer places. I want to vacation and then make a show around it [Laughs].

