Bode (Max Thieriot) and his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin), are teaming up once again before the latter’s spinoff launches next season.

Baccarin appears once again as Sharon’s (Diane Farr) sister in the April 4 episode of Fire Country. In “Dirty Money,” Bode and Mickey investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown). Below, Thieriot previews how that goes, discuses Bode’s complicated love life — he’s with Audrey (Leven Rambin) now, but we can’t forget about Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila), and more.

We got a taste of Bode and Mickey working together last season, but now Bode’s free, he’s no longer an inmate. How does that change their dynamic?

Max Thieriot: Big time. I think we see Bode even from that first conversation, I think in these little snippets that are out there of the two of them side by side on an even playing field. And before it was like that first visit, he’s down below her sitting in this chair and certainly a reflection of where he was at in his life and where he is now. He speaks a little more freely because he is, and we get to see a little more of the fun and a little more to their relationship than we got to see. It was really all business last time. And while this still has that, you definitely get to feel a little more of that familiarity that they have and have a little better sense of what their relationship is going to be like.

Is this the last time we’ll see Morena on Fire Country before Sheriff Country launches?

It is, yeah.

Mickey’s relationship with Wes isn’t the best, which makes sense given he’s a criminal, she’s the sheriff, but how’s Bode’s relationship with Wes?

Different for sure, but also there’s also a little bit of, not strain, but certainly apprehension on Bode’s part because he’s walking a razor thin line here between what he feels like he should be doing and probably what he actually should be doing just in his work-life balance that’s going on. Obviously Bode’s this guy is always looking out for other people, especially people who are his family, and there’s usually some good intentions behind the things that he does, but there’s usually some questionable aspects to what he’s doing as well. And so this is definitely one of those situations. You feel like this is a world that Bode probably could have played in and been in just fine, and right now he looks like a little uncomfortable, a little fish out of water when he shows up at Wes’s place and is like, “I really should not be here.”

Bode’s parole officer showed up questioning him about associating with known criminals. How much is Bode’s parole at risk?

I think it is mostly because his P.O. doesn’t know the extent of the extent of what he’s doing and what this association is. So I think given the nature of what he’s doing and who he’s associating with could lead right back to prison for Bode. But I think it’s all based on assumptions and it’s obviously something that we’re going to unpack.

There’s the matter of Oxalta and the chemicals in Three Rock’s water that killed Birch and made all the other inmate firefighters sick. That’s very much both Eve (Jules Latimer) and Sharon’s fight right now. What can you preview about their different approaches to that?

Sharon approaches things from a real sort of tactical, strategic way, like with everything that she does. Sharon’s a planner and Eve’s obviously driven by her emotions in this situation. Really, she’s someone who’s been spending not every day, but not far from it, with these guys and has really formed a bond and relationship with them, and she really feels like as their fire captain that she’s responsible for looking out for their wellbeing. And so I think emotionally, it’s weighing heavier and impacting her decisions when Sharon’s just trying to approach it from a clear sort of methodical way.

Then there’s Bode’s love life. Yes, he’s with Audrey and Gabriela’s seemingly moved on with Finn (Blake Lee), but Bode and Gabriela keep getting drawn together. So how much has Bode moved on from Gabriela?

I think what we saw certainly in the pilot revealed that the two of them have this instant chemistry that’s undeniable and whether they’re together or not, that’s always been present to some extent. But at this point what they’ve gone through and in the way that the relationship is progressing with Audrey, I think he’s really trying and really focused on seeing that through. And I think Gabriela is really focused on trying to do what’s best for the two of them and wants to figure out who she is and who she is without the Bode factor in her life. And so I think they’re at a good place going forward with each other and what their relationship is.

Since they’re in a good place, what’s coming up to change that?

I mean, the last four episodes, I think. Certainly the last three are pretty intense for both of them for a lot of different reasons and are going to involve what’s going on with them together, but also what’s going on with them independently.

