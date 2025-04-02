Morgan Wallen is acknowledging his controversial Saturday Night Live appearance for the first time. After walking off the live show’s set while the cameras were still rolling on the March 29 episode, Wallen released new merchandise that referenced the viral post he shared on Instagram afterward.

On Tuesday, April 1, Wallen promoted the new T-shirt and hat being sold on his official merch store. The items say, “Get me to God’s country,” which is what Wallen wrote on Instagram from the airport after his SNL appearance.

The country singer was the musical guest on this week’s episode. He performed two songs and was on stage with host Mikey Madison and the rest of the SNL cast members as everyone said their goodbyes. However, he didn’t stick around for long, and was seen walking right off the stage while everyone else continued to celebrate the end of the show. He also noticeably didn’t acknowledge any of the cast members, although he did give Madison a brief hug.

When he posted the “Get me to God’s country” message on Instagram that same night, many fans thought it was his way of throwing shade and hinting that he didn’t enjoy his time on SNL. Wallen has not commented on the situation.

SNL cast member Kenan Thompson said he noticed Wallen’s early exit and joked, “I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something.” As he told Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t know what goes through people’s minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don’t know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way.”

This was not Wallen’s first controversy linked to SNL. Back in 2020, he was booked to perform on the show, but was disinvited at the last minute after he posted videos of himself breaking COVID-19 protocols by partying at the University of Alabama. He apologized and was invited back, making his debut on the show in December 2020.

