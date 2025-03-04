MSNBC Shake-Up: Jackie Alemany to Cohost ‘The Weekend’ – Joe Scarborough Reacts

The changes keep coming at MSNBC as the news network has hired The Washington Post‘s Jackie Alemany to serve as Washington correspondent and cohost of The Weekend.

Joe Scarborough announced the news on Tuesday’s (March 4) episode of Morning Joe, revealing that Alemany will be cohosting The Weekend with Jonathan Capehart and Eugene Daniels.

“I mentioned this before, but you and Mika [Brzezinski] were the first people to book me on cable news in 2018 when I joined The Washington Post,” Alemany told Scarborough. “So this really feels like a full circle, round trip ticket moment.”

She continued, “You guys have been such a champion of Washington Post journalism, and I’m so excited and very grateful.”

“Well, we’re very excited and very grateful,” Scarborough responded. “And I’m very grateful that Mika sees talent, spots talent.”

“Mika has been my fairy godmother,” Alemany added.

According to Deadline, Alemany will begin her hosting duties on The Weekend in the coming months and will start as a correspondent this month. She is currently part of The Washington Post‘s White House team and has also covered congressional investigations.

During her time at the Post, Alemany covered the January 6th Capitol attack, with her team’s coverage winning a Pulitzer Prize. She previously authored the early-morning newsletter Power Up and covered policy issues, including the opioid crisis. In 2021, she was appointed the anchor of The Early 202, a political newsletter of The Washington Post.

Prior to her time at the Post, Alemany worked for CBS News, where she started in the page program before being hired as a multimedia reporter in 2012, where she specialized in domestic and foreign affairs, politics, and general news. She also covered the 2016 presidential campaign as a digital reporter.

Alemany’s hiring comes amid several major shake-ups at MSNBC. Last month, the network parted ways with long-time anchor Joy Reid, removed Alex Wagner from her nightly prime-time slot, and dropped Katie Phang from her weekend slot.

With Reid hosting her final show last Monday, current Weekend hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez will now move to weekdays at 7 p.m. to host a new ensemble news hour.