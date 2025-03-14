MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Reveals He’s Taking Time Away From Show

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell is so “exhausted” with President Donald Trump‘s first 52 days in office that he’s announced he’ll be taking the next week off to recover.

O’Donnell shared the news on Wednesday (March 12), telling fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, “I know you’ve pledged to cover and be here for the first hundred days of the Trump presidency. I hope you noticed that I did not make that same pledge.”

“You’re not going anywhere, are you?” asked Maddow, who looked shocked, perhaps due to recent departures from MSNBC, including her friend and colleague Joy Reid.

The Last Word host went on to explain, “Here’s the thing, this is day 52. I thought it was day 92. It turns out it’s day 52, Rachel, and I’m exhausted at day 52, and so, I’m going to take next week off.”

“I’m telling you that now because I know you don’t like it when I just drift away,” he continued. “I’m just taking next week off, then I can come back and go with you all the way to the hundred days.”

Maddow returned to hosting her show five nights a week following Trump’s return to the White House. She agreed to cover the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency nightly before returning to her regular Monday slot.

“We all tell each other you have to take care of yourself. You got to pace yourself. You got to be in this for the long haul. So I can’t hold it against you, but I’m very sad,” Maddow responded.

“Can you hold this against me? I’m going to get a head start by taking tomorrow off,” O’Donnell added.

“Okay, yeah, I’m pre-mad right now, and it’s not even tomorrow yet,” Maddow replied. “Take me with you. Can I go with you? Where are you going? Don’t tell me where you’re going.”

“No, no, no. You said 100 days, you said 100 days. You can’t. You said 100 days. On the 101st day, Rachel, you and I, we’re…”

“Poof,” Maddow added.

“Yeah, right! Happy day 52, Rachel,” O’Donnell signed off.

