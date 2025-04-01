Something tells us that the Fly Team’s investigation is going to get a bit awkward in the Tuesday, April 1, episode of FBI: International.

In “Little Angel,” after an American CEO living in Prague is extorted for millions in cryptocurrency and his family is kidnapped, Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) receives a surprise visit from his ex-girlfriend, FBI Special Agent Ella Driscoll (Jade Tailor), who wants the Fly Team’s help on the case. (They broke up in the season premiere.) She showed up at the end of the previous episode, after she tried to run something by him over the phone and he told her to instead run it up the chain of command. Now, TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Ella appealing to Mitchell for his help on the case.

“Welcome to Budapest,” he tells her as they sit down for coffee, and she does try to start things off with small talk. “It’s good coffee. I can see why you like this place. I heard eastern Europe has the best pastries,” she remarks. But he quickly turns their conversation to what brings her overseas.

“Look, I wasn’t planning on surprising you. I tried calling,” she reminds him. He claims he’s busy. She left him messages that he says he “listened [to] long enough to know they’re from you.” She says he should’ve kept going before detailing the case. When the threats to the American tech CEO who’s receiving extortion threats traced to an IP address in Budapest, she “knew who to call” because “I don’t have the experience internationally that you do. I need your help.”

Mitchell is in, “not a problem. The work is the work.” That’s when their conversation takes a turn. “You have no idea how good it feels to know that I can still count on you. It’s really good to see you,” she tells him, reaching her hand across the table to him. Watch the full sneak peek above to see how he reacts.

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS