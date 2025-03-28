‘Days of Our Lives’ Shake-Up! Details on the Big Change

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Days of Our Lives is getting a major overhaul. After more than 40 years with the soap opera, coexecutive producer Janet Drucker is retiring. Her final day with the show will be May 2, 2025. Senior producer Noel Maxam will step into her role shortly after.

She spoke about leaving the show in a press release: “It has been an honor and the pleasure of a lifetime to make my mark in Salem over the past 41 years. I will forever consider this show and everyone involved my second home, but it is time for me to focus on my family.”

Drucker started out on DOOL as a production assistant and made her way to the top over four decades. She has received 15 Emmy nominations and three wins during her time on the show. She is only the fourth woman to hold the title of Co-Executive Producer in the DOOL’s history.

Maxam has won several Daytime Emmy Awards as director. He began his career with daytime TV as a writer on As The World Turns in 1995. Maxam then went on to serve as a producer/director on The Young and the Restless. In 2008, he made the switch to DOOL and served as executive producer from 2011 to 2012.

Executive producer Ken Corday spoke on Drucker and her legacy on the show. “Janet began her career with us as a production associate and steadily rose through the ranks, becoming an integral part of our leadership team. She has been a guiding presence behind the scenes, and her positive influence has left a lasting legacy. We thank her deeply for her dedication, talent, and heart,” he said in a press release.

“Noel brings with him an exceptional blend of creative vision, technical expertise, and leadership experience. His deep understanding of the genre and steady hand behind the scenes make him the ideal choice to help lead us forward.”

Season 61 will air in the 2025 to 2026 season without Drucker.

