Fans Suspect ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Is Ending as Sandra Oh Contemplates Return

Grey’s Anatomy has been such a staple of network television for so long that it might seem impossible the show won’t just continue to reinvent itself year after year with new interns, relationships, character clashes, and zany medical cases indefinitely. Nothing lasts forever, though, and some fans think the latest news about the now-20-year-old drama foretells the endgame.

In celebration of the pilot’s birthday, actress Sandra Oh spoke to Entertainment Weekly and reflected on her decision to leave her beloved role as Dr. Cristina Yang … and she left the door open to a possible return. First, Oh responded to the fact that Yang is still an occasional part of the story, brought back through mentions or letters sent from her swanky gig in Switzerland. “I am glad for the show to use the character as they see fit. Absolutely. The character should still be there to service the story— and so, yay!” She then explained her past and present mindset on a potential return in person to the role, saying, “For the longest time, it has always been a hard no… I can’t stress to you enough how consciously I tried to fully process leaving. I don’t feel the need to revisit, but I also profoundly understand the audience’s love for this character, because I’ve seen it for the past 10 years. That’s the part that makes me just go, hmmm.”

On the Grey’s Anatomy fan page on Reddit, fans quickly weighed in on the possibility that Oh might bring Yang back to the screen with mixed feelings. Some were delighted, while others weren’t so sure it was necessary. And at least one subset of the commenters theorized that if she did come back, it would only be for the show’s ultimate sendoff.

“I feel like this means she’d maybe be open to coming back for the series finale, but I can’t see her coming back for a random guest appearance if the show is still going,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Now that the end of the show is in sight, I think [her quote] has come to mean she would do one last appearance for the finale. But back when it seemed it would go on forever she probably didn’t want to just do a random appearance like Arizona since it would feel pointless.”

Some people who think a Yang in-person return would be part of the finish line even predicted how the show would bring her back. One said, “I think she would be open to returning for the series finale, which should be Richard’s retirement party.” Another wrote, “It would tie into my fanfic ending, Yang in a 3-part arc to finish, saving Webber with her experimental 3-d printed heart, and Mer presenting her with the Fox Award, every past surgeon in attendance.”

For what it’s worth, executive producer Betsy Beers recently said of any cancellation talk about Grey’s, “As long as people want to watch it, we’re excited about making it.” Still, what do you think? Should Sandra Oh reprise her role? And if so, should it just be for the final stretch of the show? Hit the comments below to let us know!

