During Season 7 of Parks and Recreation, the beloved cast filmed a faux pilot called Philly Justice in their downtime. Amy Poehler recently teased the potential release of the never-before-seen footage, and Kathryn Hahn is now giving us even more reason to beg for it.

“It is a phenomenal trailer,” the actress tells TV Insider. “I feel like that is a show that should be made. You’re going to be very excited to see this trailer. We really went for it. It’s a real show.”

Parks and Rec cast members filmed Philly Justice as a fun side project, but now that it’s been so heavily teased, fans actually want to see it. Rashida Jones recently appeared on an episode of Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, and they discussed the show.

“You know, we did a fun, jokey thing on Parks and Rec, where we took a picture one day on some courthouse steps – me, you, Kathryn Hahn, Adam Scott, Paul Rudd – and we looked like we were in a ‘90s drama, Philly Justice is what we called ourselves,” Poehler reminded Jones. “And then, because it was, whatever, Season 7 of Parks, and we were probably phoning it in at that point, but we ended up pretending we used to be in that show. There was a whole text chain.”

Jones reminded Poehler that the idea was so beloved on set that the Parks and Rec writers even took the time to write an entire episode, which prompted Poehler to admit, “The writers wrote an episode that we filmed, that I have a copy of, that I keep wanting to put on TikTok or something.”

The actress was immediately inundated with comments from fans begging her to release the tapes, but so far there’s been no confirmation that the footage will actually be shared with the world. We’ll be waiting, though!