‘MobLand’ EP Teases Central Question of Trust in Guy Ritchie’s New Crime Series

Guy Ritchie‘s thrilling new crime series has it all: an A-list cast, complicated family dynamics, action, and plenty of drama. It also has “world-class directors, writers, and a production team,” says MobLand exec producer Jez Butterworth, who co-wrote the series premiere with fellow EP Ronan Bennett, which drops on Paramount+ on Sunday, March 30. (Ritchie directed the episode.)

Pierce Brosnan (who played James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002) stars as Conrad Harrigan, the head of an organized crime family, fighting for power within a global crime syndicate, and Helen Mirren (1923) plays his wife, Maeve. They’ve been together since their teens. “Maeve and Conrad have been together since their teens, and it started off mad and has only got madder,” says Butterworth.

As Conrad says in the trailer above, “My wife’s the brains behind the charm. She holds me together. That makes her the most dangerous of all.” And as she warns, “the second you lose trust in me is the second this family turns to dust.”

Tom Hardy (Peaky Blinders) is the family’s fixer, the one they turn to when someone has forgotten their place. “Harry shows his worth to the Harrigans by how he navigates through the crossfire” during the battle with another mob family, the Stevensons, teases the EP. But, as the question bubbling under the entire show asks, “Who can you trust when everyone is a villain?”

When it came to this star-studded cast — which also includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber — they were lucky enough to land all their first choices. Says Butterworth, “The real thrill is discovering how much more these world-class storytellers can bring than what you were expecting.”

MobLand, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 30, Paramount+