Guy Ritchie is set to produce the new series, Mobland. The show’s premiere date, along with its cast, was released on Wednesday, February 26. Mobland is set to be released in March in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia. A global rollout will take place later this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

When will Mobland premiere?

Mobland will be released on Sunday, March 30.

Where will Mobland be streaming?

Fans can watch the organized crime show on Paramount+.

Who is in the cast of Mobland?

Mobland will star Pierce Brosnan (Die Another Day) as Conrad, the head of a crime family, Tom Hardy (Venom: The Last Dance) as Harry De Souza, a fixer caught in the crossfire of a crime family clash, Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon) as Conrad’s son, Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) as Harry’s wife, Lara Pulver (Da Vinci’s Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore), Emily Barber (Industry) and Helen Mirren (The Queen).

What is Mobland about?

As the head of an organized crime family, Mobland centers around Brosnan’s character, who is fighting for power within a global crime syndicate.

The official synopsis for Mobland reads, “MobLand is about the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families who clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives. Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza (Hardy), the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything.”

Who helms Mobland?

Mobland is produced in association with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The series is executive produced by Ritchie, Hardy, Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

Mobland, March 30, Paramount+.